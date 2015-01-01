पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फ्रॉड:नायब तहसीलदार की नौकरी दिलवाने का झांसा देकर 17 लाख हड़पे, तीन पर केस दर्ज

करनाल25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आरोपी के घर गए तो पता चला कि वो मकान बेचकर जा चुका है

45 लाख रुपए में नायब तहसीलदार की नौकरी दिलवाने का झांसा देकर एक युवक से 17 लाख रुपए हड़पने का मामला सामने आया है। सिविल लाइन थाना पुलिस ने खेड़ीनरू गांव वासी पुनीत की शिकायत पर सुभाष, उसकी पत्नी रबीटा और साले के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी समेत विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। गांव खेड़ीनरू के पुनीत ने शिकायत दी कि वर्ष 2015 से मैं सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी कर रहा हूं।

एक एकेडमी में मैं नौकरी करता था। इस दौरान मेरी मुलाकात आरोपी सुभाष से हुई। कई बार मुलाकात हो जाने के बाद वर्ष 2018 में आरोपी ने भरोसा दिया कि उसके संबंध हरियाणा पब्लिक सर्विस कमीशन के पदाधिकारियों के साथ हैं और वह उसे नायब तहसीलदार के पद पर नौकरी दिलवा सकता है। उसकी एवज में उसे 45 लाख रुपए खर्च करने होंगे। पीड़ित को पूरी तरह से विश्वास दिलाया कि वह हर कीमत पर उसे नायब तहसीलदार के पद पर नौकरी दिलवा देगा। आरोप लगाया कि पहली किस्त 12 लाख 50 हजार रुपए जुलाई 2018 में आरोपी को दी।

इसके कुछ दिन के बाद आरोपी ने कहा कि उसे अभी फिलहाल चार से पांच लाख रुपए और दे। क्योंकि उसको यह रुपए ऊपर के अधिकारियों को देने हैं। पीड़ित ने चार लाख 50 हजार रुपए अक्टूबर 2018 में इंतजाम करके आरोपी को दे दिए। यह राशि आरोपी के घर पर दिए और इस दौरान आरोपी की पत्नी और साला भी मौजूद थे। इस प्रकार आरोपियों के पास 17 लाख रुपए की राशि चली गई। इस पर आरोपियों ने विश्वास दिलाया कि जो नायब तहसीलदार की परीक्षा होगी उसमें नंबर आ जाएगा। लेकिन उसकी तहसीलदार के लिए सिलेक्शन नहीं हुई।

17 लाख के जो चेक दिए, वह भी हो गए बाउंस

पुनीत ने शिकायत में बताया कि उसने परीक्षा जिला फतेहाबाद में दी, लेकिन उसका नियुक्ति लिस्ट में नाम नहीं आया। इससे वह घबरा गया और उसे लगा कि आरोपी ने 17 लाख रुपए की ठगी कर ली है। आरोपी के घर जाकर बात की गई। आरोपी ने कहा कि वेटिंग लिस्ट में नाम आ जाएगा। घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है। कुछ महीने बाद भी पुनीत का लिस्ट में नाम नहीं आने पर आरोपी से मिले और राशि वापस मांगने लगे। इस पर आरोपी ने 17 लाख रुपए के दो चेक पीड़ित को दे दिए। आरोपी ने कहा कि उसने मकान बेचा है और अकाउंट्स में पैसा आ जाएगा। इसके बाद चेक लगा लेना। उसने दोनों चेक बैंक में लगा दिए और दोनों बाउंस हो गए। आरोपी के घर गए तो पता चला कि वह तो मकान बेचकर 20 अक्टूबर 2020 को जा चुका है। इसके बाद आरोपी का सुराग नहीं लग रहा है।

आरोपियों को पकड़ा जाएगा : एसएचओ

सरकारी नौकरी लगवाने के नाम पर करीब 17 लाख रुपए की धोखाधड़ी में केस दर्ज कर लिया है। मामले की जांच की जा रही है। मामले की जांच करके आरोपियों को पकड़ लिया जाएगा। विजय कुमार, एसएचओ, सिविल लाइन थाना करनाल।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें