कोरोना:निसिंग के 27 साल के युवक की मौत, 70 संक्रमित मिले

करनाल2 घंटे पहले
करनाल. रेलवे स्टेशन पर आने वाले सभी यात्रियों की जानकारी व स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम के अनुसार किया जा रहा कोरोना टेस्ट।
  • जिले में अब तक 8985 मामले हैं पॉजिटिव, 124 मरीजों की हो चुकी है मौत

जिला में मंगलवार को 70 केस पॉजिटिव मिले। इनमें 14 केस एंटीजन टेस्ट और 56 केस आरटीपीसीआर से पाए गए हैं। निसिंग के 27 साल के युवक की मौत हो गई। युवक को 12 नवंबर को विर्क अस्पताल में दाखिल कराया गया था। युवक की लीवर और किडनी में इंफेक्शन था। यहां पर कोई रिकवरी नहीं हुई। इसके बाद फोर्टिस अस्पताल मोहाली में दाखिल कराया। वहां पर उनकी कोरोना की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। इसके बाद युवक को वेंटीलेटर पर रखा गया। बीपी की दिक्कत होने के कारण ऑक्सीजन भी दी। युवक को इसी दौरान शुगर की भी दिक्कत हो गई। युवक की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई।

अब तक 8985 मामले पॉजिटिव आए : सिविल सर्जन योगेश शर्मा ने बताया कि जिले में अब तक कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण से संदिग्ध कुल 106585 व्यक्तियों के सैंपल लिए गए, जबकि इनमें से 96522 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है, 8985 मामले पॉजिटिव हैं, जिनमें से 124 मरीजों की मृत्यु हो चुकी है, 416 एक्टिव हैं और 8445 मरीज ठीक होकर अपने घर चले गए हैं।

अब एक्टिव केसों की भी बढ़ रही संख्या
अक्टूबर में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 188 पहुंच गई थी। लेकिन अब दोबारा एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ गई है। अब एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 416 पहुंच गई है यानि पिछले माह से एक्टिव मरीज दोगुना से भी ज्यादा हो गए हैं। मेडिकल कॉलेज और पीएचसी में ज्यादा टेस्ट किए जा रहे हैं। मंगलवार को एक हजार टेस्ट लिए गए। इसकी रिपोर्ट बुधवार को आएगी।

डेंटल सर्जन, पुलिस कर्मी भी हुए संक्रमित
भगत मंडी चौक में तीन लोग, इंकम टैक्स कॉलोनी में 50 साल की महिला और 20 साल का छात्र, एचएपी मधुबन में पुलिस कर्मचारी, मॉडल टाउन में डेंटल सर्जन, एक हाउस वाइफ, सेक्टर-6 में इंजीनियर, यहीं पर 60 साल की हाउस वाइफ, सेक्टर-6 में दो छात्र, श्री कृष्ण फूड निसिंग में तीन लेबर कर्मचारी कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले। इसके अलावा रामनगर में दो छात्र, सेक्टर-7 में एक परिवार के चार लोगों सहित कुक भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिला। नगर निगम और अस्पताल का कर्मचारी, सेक्टर-16 में लेब टेक्नीशियन, कुंजपुरा में एलआईसी कर्मचारी, शुगर मिल में 32 साल का कर्मचारी और निसिंग में 27 साल का युवक कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिला।

