शिक्षा की नई पहल:अब पंडित चिरंजीलाल राजकीय महाविद्यालय में ब्लाइंड और मूक-बधिर विद्यार्थी कर सकेंगे ग्रेजुएशन, प्रवेश शुरू

करनाल
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंडित चिरंजीलाल शर्मा राजकीय महाविद्यालय में अब 12वीं पास दिव्यांग विद्यार्थी भी कॉलेजों में अपनी ग्रेजुएशन कर सकेंगे। इसके लिए जिले में पंडित चिरंजीलाल शर्मा महाविद्यालय में दिव्यांगजन सेंटर शुरू किया गया। सेंटर में केवल बीए फर्स्ट ईयर के लिए विद्यार्थी एडमिशन ले सकते हैं। दिव्यांगजन सेंटर में अभी केवल 9 सीटें हैं, जिनमें दो सीट पर विद्यार्थी एडमिशन ले चुके हैं। सात सीटें पंडित चिरंजीलाल शर्मा राजकीय महाविद्यालय में खाली पड़ी हैं। फिजिकल हैंडीकैप, ब्लाइंड, डीफ एंड डंब (मूक-बधिर) विद्यार्थी एडमिशन ले सकते हैं। पांच दिसंबर तक विद्यार्थी कॉलेज की खाली सीट पर दाखिला प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।

ज्यादातर दिव्यांग विद्यार्थी 12वीं तक ही पढ़ पाते थे। क्योंकि उन्हें कॉलेजों में ऐसी सुविधाएं नहीं मिल पाती हैं। लेकिन पंडित चिरंजीलाल शर्मा महाविद्यालय में डीफ एंड डंब बच्चों के लिए दो साइन लैग्वेंज इंटरप्रेटर रखे जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों को कोरोना के चलते ई-कंटेट से पढ़ाया जाएगा। विद्यार्थियों के लिए ग्रेजुएशन करने का काफी अच्छा मौका होगा। इसके लिए विद्यार्थियों को सभी तरह की सुविधाएं प्राप्त की जाएंगी।

विद्यार्थी अधिक आए तो बढ़ाई जाएगी सीटें

पंडित चिरंजीलाल शर्मा महाविद्यालय की प्रिंसिपल डॉ. रेखा शर्मा ने बताया कि यदि ज्यादा विद्यार्थी एडमिशन के लिए आए तो विभाग से अनुरोध कर सीटें बढ़ाई जाएंगी। विद्यार्थियों के लिए फिलहाल सात सीटें एडमिशन के लिए बची हुई है।

