पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Karnal
  • Now It Is Necessary To Install Fire Fighting Equipment Even In Buildings That Are 15 Meters Below, With Buildings 15 Meters High.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्देश:अब 15 मीटर ऊंचे भवनों के साथ 15 मीटर नीचे बनने वाले भवनों में भी अग्निशमन उपकरण लगाने जरूरी

करनाल4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अस्पताल, शिक्षण व अन्य संस्थानों में अग्निशमन यंत्रों की खामियां दुरुस्त करने के दिए निर्देश

सरकार की ओर से अब 15 मीटर से ऊंचे भवनों के अलावा 15 मीटर से नीचे के भवनों में अग्निशमन उपकरण लगाना अनिवार्य कर दिया है। आगजनी की बढ़ती घटनाओं के मद्देनजर सरकार ने यह नियम लागू किया है। इसी के चलते हरियाणा अग्निशमन सेवा करनाल इकाई की ओर से शहर के क्षेत्र में अस्पताल, नर्सिंग होम, होटल, रेस्टोरेंट, स्कूल, कॉलेज, थियेटर, मॉल, ऑडिटोरियम व गोदाम में गत दिनों अग्निशमन उपकरणों की जांच की गई।

निगम कमिश्नर विक्रम के निर्देश पर की गई जांच के दौरान कई जगह आग बुझाने के यंत्र न होने की खामियां मिली। ऐसे संस्थान के मालिकों को निर्देश दिए गए कि वे अग्नि सुरक्षा से संबंधित खामियों को दूर करें, नहीं तो उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। अग्निशमन अधिकारी नरेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि अब सरकार की ओर से 15 मीटर ऊंची और 15 मीटर से नीचे बनने वाले सभी भवनों में अग्निशमन उपकरणों की अनिवार्यता कर दी है। ऐसे भवन बनाने से पहले संबंधित लैंड ऑनर को ऑनलाइन आवेदन करना होता है, जिसमें अलग-अलग डॉक्यूमेंट आवेदन फार्म के साथ अपलोड करने पड़ते हैं।

फायर स्कीम के अनुसार 15 मीटर से नीचे भवन के लिए आवेदन फार्म, फायर स्कीम की ड्राइंग के दो सेट, बीआर-3 यदि कोई है, अलॉटमेंट पत्र, सीएलयू, रजिस्ट्री, एनबीसी 2005 के तहत चैक लिस्ट, कर्मचारी या नियुक्त व्यक्ति का अधिकृत पत्र आईडी प्रूफ के साथ अनिवार्य रहेंगे।

इसी प्रकार 15 मीटर से ऊंचे उपरोक्त भवनों के लिए आवेदन फार्म, फायर कंसलटेंट सर्टिफिकेट, बिल्डिंग प्लान की स्वीकृति, अग्नि प्रश्नमाला के तीन सेट (मालिक, आर्किटेक्ट व फायर कंसल्टेंट से हस्ताक्षर युक्त), एनबीसी 2005 के अनुसार चेक लिस्ट जरूरी किए हैं।

इसके अलावा बेसमेंट में धुआं/वेंटीलेशन सहित बिल्डिंग प्लान के 3 सेट (मालिक, आर्किटेक्ट व फायर कंसल्टेंट से हस्ताक्षर युक्त) तथा कर्मचारी या नियुक्त व्यक्ति का अधिकृत पत्र आईडी प्रूफ के साथ जरूरी किए गए हैं।

ऑनलाइन किए जा सकते हैं आवेदन

निगम कमिश्नर विक्रम ने बताया कि सरकार की ओर से वर्ष 2018 से ऑनलाइन आवेदन मांगे गए हैं, जो सरल हरियाणा डॉट जीओवी डॉट इन पर कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि जिन प्रतिष्ठानों के पास फायर फाइटिंग स्कीम की अनुमति नही हैं, वह अनुमति लें और जिन भवनों में फायर फाइटिंग के उपकरण दुरुस्त नहीं है, उन्हें दुरुस्त कर लें, ताकि आग लगने जैसी सूरत में जान-माल की सुरक्षा की जा सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser