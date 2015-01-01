पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुहूर्त:10 दिसंबर तक ही विवाह के शुभ मुहूर्त, इसके बाद 24 अप्रैल से मांगलिक कार्य

करनाल2 घंटे पहले
  • 11 व 14 नवंबर को सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग, दिसंबर में खरमास, जनवरी से फरवरी तक गुरु अस्त

एक तरफ दिवाली के त्योहारों का सीजन शुरू हो गया तो दूसरी ओर से इस साल के विवाह शुभ मुहूर्त 10 दिसंबर तक होंगे। इसके कारण बाजार में दुकानों पर खरीदारी बढ़ना शुरू हो गई है। त्योहारी सीजन व शादियों की खरीदारी के चलते सर्राफा बाजार में ज्वेलरी व ऑटोमोबाइल दुकानों पर ग्राहकों की संख्या बढ़ना शुरू हो गई है। पंडित पष्ठी बल्लभ पांडेय ने बताया कि इस बार 10 दिसंबर तक ही विवाह के शुभ मुहूर्त है।

15 दिसंबर से 13 जनवरी तक खर मास रहेगा। इसमें विवाह व शुभ कार्य वर्जित रहते हैं। 17 जनवरी से 13 फरवरी तक गुरु अस्त रहेंगे। इसमें शुभ कार्य वर्जित हैं। फिर से 8 फरवरी से 17 अप्रैल तक शुक्र अस्त होने के कारण विवाह के शुभ कार्य नहीं होंगे। पंचांग दिवाकर के अनुसार शुभ विवाह मुहूर्त 24 अप्रैल से शुरू होंगे।

खरीदारी के रहेंगे शुभ योग

11 व 14 नवंबर सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग- वाहन खरीदने, व्यापार के लिए लाभदायक। धनतेरस- प्रॉपर्टी, वाहन और इलेक्ट्रानिक आइटम और ज्वेलरी, बर्तन खरीदने के लिए श्रेष्ठ। दीपावली- प्रॉपर्टी, वाहन और ज्वैलरी खरीदना शुभ

मुहूर्त व्यापारियों के साथ लोगों के लिए भी फायदेमंद

ज्योतिषियों के अनुसार ये शुभ मुहूर्त व्यापारियों के साथ आम लोगों के लिए भी फायदेमंद होंगे। फेस्टिवल सीजन व्यवसायियों और उपभाेक्ता दाेनाें के लिए अच्छे रहने वाले हैं।

इन तिथियों में विवाह के शुभ मूहूर्त

नवंबर : 9, 12, 17, 18, 21, 22, 25, 27, 30
दिसंबर : 6, 7, 9, 10

