पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Karnal
  • On Outstanding Work, A District Council Will Get 50 Lakh, 2 Panchayat Committees Will Get A Reward Of Rs 25 Lakh.

सम्मान:उत्कृष्ट कार्य पर एक जिला परिषद को 50 लाख, 2 पंचायत समितियों को मिलेगी 25-25 लाख रुपए की इनामी राशि

करनालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंचायती राज मंत्रालय भारत सरकार द्वारा घोषित राष्ट्रीय स्तर के आधार पर वर्ष 2021 के लिए प्रदेश में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाली त्रि-स्तरीय पंचायतों को दीनदयाल उपाध्याय पंचायत सशक्तीकरण पुरस्कार, नानाजी देशमुख राष्ट्रीय गौरव ग्राम सभा पुरस्कार, ग्राम पंचायत विकास योजना पुरस्कार और बाल मैत्री ग्राम पंचायत पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया जाना है। इसके लिए जिला परिषद, पंचायत समिति, ग्राम पंचायत अपना आवेदन भारत सरकार की वेबसाइट www.panchayataward.gov.in पर 15 नवंबर तक करना सुनिश्चित करें।

डीसी निशांत कुमार यादव ने बताया कि दीनदयाल उपाध्याय पंचायत सशक्तीकरण पुरस्कार के तहत एक जिला परिषद को 50 लाख रुपए, 2 पंचायत समितियों को 25-25 लाख रुपए तथा 3 ग्राम पंचायतों को 8-8 लाख रुपए की इनाम राशि दी जाएगी। पंचायती राज मंत्रालय भारत सरकार की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार गांव में फुटपाथ, सड़क मरम्मत, स्ट्रीट लाइटिंग, खातों का सही रखरखाव, इंटरनेट, सीएचसी सेंटर की व्यवस्था तथा पूरा समय कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर उपलब्ध होना अनिवार्य है।

उन्होंने बताया कि नानाजी देशमुख राष्ट्रीय गौरव ग्राम सभा पुरस्कार के तहत एक ग्राम पंचायत को 10 लाख रुपए की राशि का इनाम दिया जाएगा। ग्राम पंचायत विकास योजना पुरस्कार के तहत 1 ग्राम पंचायत को 5 लाख रुपए की राशि दी जाएगी। बाल मैत्री ग्राम पंचायत पुरस्कार के एक ग्राम पंचायत को 5 लाख रुपए की इनाम राशि दी जाएगी। इसके लिए गांव में टीकाकरण, स्कूल में बच्चों का एनरोलमेंट करना व रि-एनरॉलमेंट, स्वच्छ पेयजल की व्यवस्था, आंगनबाड़ी, मिड-डे-मील तथा बच्चों के विकास को लेकर प्रस्ताव लाना शामिल हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें