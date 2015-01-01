पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दुकानदारों को नोटिस जारी:त्योहारी सीजन में लिए गए 40 सैंपलों में 10 फेल, चमचम का अनसेफ और 9 सब स्टैंडर्ड निकले

करनाल38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सब स्टैंडर्ड पर 5 लाख व अनसेफ सैंपल पर 10 लाख जुर्माना और 6 माह से उम्रकैद तक का प्रावधान

दिवाली पर त्योहारी सीजन में लिए गए 40 सैंपलों में से 10 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट फेल हाे गई है। इनमें से चमचम का सैंपल अनसेफ मिला तो अन्य खोया, पनीर व घी के 9 सैंपल सब स्टैंडर्ड निकले। फूड एंड ड्रग एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन डिपार्टमेंट ने सैंपलों की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट पर संबंधित दुकानदारों को नोटिस जारी कर दिए हैं। नोटिस में 30 दिनाें का समय दिया गया है।

30 दिनों तक दुकानदार किसी दूसरी लैब में चेकिंग के लिए अपील के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं। अगर कोई दुकानदार ऐसा नहीं करता है तो फिर उनके केस न्यायालय में भेज दिए जाएंगे, जहां पर सुनवाई के बाद अनसेफ खाद्य पदार्थ सैंपल पर 10 लाख रुपए तक जुर्माना और छह माह से उम्रकैद तक की सजा हो सकती है।

इसके अलावा जो सैंपल सब स्टैंडर्ड मिलते हैं, उनको लेकर पांच लाख रुपए तक का जुर्माना लग सकता है। इस कोरोना काल के चलते सीएम फ्लाइंग और फूड एंड ड्रग एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन डिपार्टमेंट की ओर से मिठाइयों और दुग्ध पदार्थों की दुकानों पर छापामारी करते हुए सैंपल भरे थे। जिले की विभिन्न दुकानों से विभिन्न प्रकार के खाद्य पदार्थों के 40 सैंपल भरे गए, जिनमें से अब 10 सैंपल चंडीगढ़ लैब में फेल आए हैं।

इन खाद्य पदार्थों के सैंपल आए फेल

दिवाली के दिनों में असंध में एक फैक्ट्री से लिए गए सैंपलों में से खोया व पनीर के सैंपल चंडीगढ़ लैब में फेल हाे गए हैं। यह दोनों सैंपल सब स्टैंडर्ड मिले हैं। इसके अलावा तरावड़ी से खोया और चमचम का सैंपल लिया गया था, इनमें से खोया सैंपल सब स्टैंडर्ड और चमचम का सैंपल अनसेफ मिला है। माॅडल टाउन में एक दुकान से पनीर व घी के सैंपल लिए गए थे, जिनमें से चार सैंपल फेल निकले हैं। कुंजपुरा रोड से एक दुकान से पनीर का सैंपल और ऊचानी में एक डेयरी का पनीर का सैंपल भी फेल आया।

जनता के स्वास्थ्य के साथ हो रहा खिलवाड़

जिले में दुग्ध से बने खाद्य पदार्थों को न केवल सब स्टैंडर्ड क्वालिटी में बेचा जा रहा है, बल्कि अनसेफ हालत के खाद्य पदार्थों को बेचने के मामले भी सामने आ रहे हैं। फूड एंड ड्रग एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन विभाग की ओर से त्योहारी सीजन पर लिए गए सैंपल की रिपोर्ट से इस बात का खुलासा हुआ है।

सैंपल फेल आने वाले दुकानदारों को भेजे नोटिस

फूड एंड ड्रग एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन डिपार्टमेंट की ओर से उन दुकानदारों काे नोटिस जारी किए गए हैं, जिनके सैंपल सब स्टैंडर्ड और अनसेफ मिले हैं। नोटिस मिलने के 30 दिनों में उक्त दुकानदार अपने सैंपल की सरकार से मान्यता प्राप्त अन्य किसी लैब से टेस्ट कराने के लिए अपील का आवेदन दे सकते हैं। लेकिन अगर कोई दुकानदार अथवा डेयरी संचालक जिसके द्वारा बेचे जा रहे खाद्य पदार्थ फेल निकले हैं वे 30 दिनों में सैंपल की रिचेकिंग के लिए आवेदन नहीं देते हैं तो उनके केस 30 दिनों की अवधि बीतने के तुरंत बाद कोर्ट में भेज दिए जाते हैं। इसके बाद यहां पर कोर्ट में अगर कोेई व्यक्ति दोषी मिलता है, उसे जुर्माना तथा जुर्माना व सजा दोनों हाे सकती हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें