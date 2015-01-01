पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

केस दर्ज:पटवारी 5 हजार की रिश्वत लेने के आरोप में रंगे हाथों गिरफ्तार

करनाल27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इंद्री हलके के चकबंदी पटवारी परमजीत को स्टेट विजिलेंस टीम ने 5 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेने के आरोप में रंगे हाथों गिरफ्तार किया है। गुरुवार को कोर्ट में पेश करके आरोपी को न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया है। विजिलेंस के करनाल थाने में आरोपी परमजीत के खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार अधिनियम के तहत केस दर्ज करके कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

स्टेट विजिलेंस करनाल से डीएसपी सुनील कुमार के नेतृत्व में एएसआई सूबे सिंह, एएसआई नफे सिंह, एएसआई बिजेंद्र सिंह, हेड कांस्टेबल बलदेव सिंह की टीम ने आरोपी परमजीत को कश्यप धर्मशाला से बुधवार शाम को गिरफ्तार किया। गांव नगल राजपूत जिला सहारनपुर के इरशाद ने स्टेट विजिलेंस को सूचना दी थी कि इंद्री हलका चकबंदी पटवारी परमजीत उसका काम नहीं कर रहा है। आरोप है कि पटवारी पांच हजार रुपए की रिश्वत मांग रहा है। यदि पांच हजार रुपए नहीं देंगे तो वह काम नहीं करेगा।

इस सूचना के आधार पर विजिलेंस टीम ने पूरी प्लानिंग के तहत पांच हजार रुपए के नोटों पर रंग लगाकर किसान के साथी को दिए। पटवारी ने जैसे ही पैसे लिए और टीम ने उसके पास से वही नोट बरामद कर लिए। हाथ धुलवाकर देखा गया तो पानी का कलर भी लाल हो गया। आरोपी पटवारी परमजीत वासी गांव देवीनगर सेक्टर-3 पंचकूला के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया। आरोपी की ड्यूटी करनाल में चल रही थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें