नशे पर लगाम:हरियाणा, पंजाब, हिमाचल में हेरोइन सप्लाई करने वाले विदेशी तस्कर को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

करनालएक घंटा पहले
दिल्ली से हरियाणा, पंजाब, हिमाचल में हेरोइन की सप्लाई करने वाले एक आरोपी को करनाल पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया है। पुलिस की डिटेक्टिव स्टाफ के इंचार्ज निरीक्षक हरजिंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि सूचना मिली थी कि एक नाइजीरियन व्यक्ति जो पिछले कुछ समय से हेरोइन बेचने का काम करता है। जो दिल्ली से लाकर हरियाणा, पंजाब व हिमाचल राज्यों के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में हेरोइन की सप्लाई करता है।

वाे आईटीआई चौक करनाल पर आने वाला है। इस सूचना के आधार सहायक उप निरीक्षक डिटेक्टिव स्टाफ करनाल की अध्यक्षता में टीम का गठन किया गया। टीम द्वारा आईटीआई चौक पर नाकाबंदी कर आरोपी केन्मोनग्ने फेंनकोइस वासी दोउला आकवा देश कैमरोन वर्तमान पता नियर एसबीआई बैंक महरोली दिल्ली को आईटीआई चौक से गिरफ्तार किया गया।

आरोपी के कब्जे से 80 ग्राम हेरोइन बरामद की गई। इसकी अनुमानित कीमत करीब चार लाख रुपए है। इस पर सेक्टर-32/33 थाना में एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया। आरोपी को शुक्रवार को अदालत में पेश करके रिमांड पर लिया गया। रिमांड के दौरान आरोपी से गहनता से पूछताछ की जाएगी। इससे संबंधित चेन का पता लगाकर मामले का खुलासा किया जाएगा।

