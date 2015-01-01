पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुरक्षा की तैयारी:दिवाली पर बाजारों से मोहल्लों तक गश्त करेगी पुलिस, अराजक तत्वों पर रहेगी नजर

करनालएक घंटा पहले
दीपावली पर सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से हर चौक-चाैराहे पर पुलिस तैनात रहेगी। बाजारों और सेक्टरों में भी पुलिस के जवानों की ड्यूटी लगाई हुई है। हर पाॅइंट पर पुलिस कर्मचारी तैनात किए गए हैं। इसके साथ ही फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां भी तैनात रहेंगी। दिवाली के त्योहार को लेकर दमकल विभाग पूरी तरह से तैयार है। दिवाली के दिन शहर में आगजनी से तुरंत निपटने के लिए विभाग की ओर से शहर के तीन पाॅइंट आईटीआई चौक, रामनगर चौकी, पुरानी सब्जी मंडी पर फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ी मौजूद रहेगी।

वहीं जुंडला गेट व सेक्टर-4 करनाल के मुख्य दमकल केंद्र पर फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां तैयार रहेंगी। जो कंट्रोल रुम से सूचना मिलते ही गाड़ियों को तुरंत भेजा जाएगा। दिवाली के कारण कर्मचारियों की छुटि्टयां रद्द कर दी गई हैं। कर्मचारी 8-8 घंटे शिफ्ट में डयूटी देंगे, आपातकालीन समय में 12 से 24 घंटे में कर्मचारी ड्‌यूटी पर तैनात रहेंगे।

यातायात नियमों के उल्लंघन पर काटे जाएंगे चालान

दीपावली पर पुलिस की तरफ से हर चौक पर जवानों की ड्यूटी लगाई है। शरारती तत्व पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। यातायात नियमों की पालना नहीं करने वालों के चालान भी किए जाएंगे। एसपी गंगाराम पुनिया ने कहा कि लोगों से अपील है कि नियमों का उल्लंघन न किया जाए। सभी थाना और चौकी को गश्त पर रहने के निर्देंश हैं। बाजार में पुलिस पैदल गश्त करेगी।

