मौसम:रेड से येलो जोन में लौटा प्रदूषण का स्तर, 159 पर आया एक्यूआई, उत्तर-पश्चिमी हवा ने दिलाई राहत

करनाल3 घंटे पहले
प्रदूषण की मार से झेल रही सीएम सिटी के लिए बुधवार का दिन राहत भरा रहा। पिछले दो सप्ताह से रेड जोन में चल रहा शहर बुधवार को येलो जोन में आ गया। एवरेज एक्यूआई 350 से घटकर बुधवार को 159 नोट किया गया। इसका कारण मौसम का साफ होना और पराली जलाने की घटनाओं में कमी को माना जा रहा है। बीते कुछ दिनों से जिले में पराली जलाने की घटनाओं में कमी आई है।

मंगलवार को एक भी केस नहीं आया था तो बुधवार को मात्र एक केस सामने आया है। पिछले दिनों पराली जलाने की घटनाएं अधिक होने से हवा में कार्बन की मात्र बढ़ने से एक्यूआई में ज्यादा आ रहा है। माना जा रहा है कि धान का सीजन समाप्ति पर है, अब बासमती की कटाई ही है। इस किस्म को आग लगाने की बजाए किसान पशुओं के चारे के लिए रखते हैं।

यह पराली पीआर से उच्च क्वालिटी की होती है। हरियाणा प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड के एक्सईएन एसके अरोड़ा ने कहा कि मंगलवार को पराली जलाने का एक भी केस नहीं आया था, जबकि बुधवार को एक ही केस सामने आया। अभी तक 621 लोगों पर कृषि विभाग जुर्माना लगा चुका है, जबकि 21 एफआईआर दर्ज हो चुकी है।

सांस के रोगियों को मिली राहत

एक्यूआई का स्तर सुधरने से सांस के रोगियों ने राहत की सांस ली है। क्योंकि वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक में गिरावट दर्ज हुई है। अगर वायु प्रदूषण इसी तरह कंट्रोल रहा तो आने वाले एक सप्ताह में यह और सुधार पर आ जाएगा और नवंबर के अंत तक संतोषजक स्थिति में पहुंच जाएगा।

राहत : हवा चलने से मौसम में धुंध रूपी स्मॉग छंट गया

पर्यावरण में जहां सप्ताह पहले प्रदूषण अत्यधिक मात्रा में भरा हुआ था, वहीं बुधवार को प्रदूषण का स्तर आधा रह गया। बुधवार को उत्तर-पश्चिमी हवा चलने से पर्यावरण से प्रदूषण घट गया और मौसम में धुंध रूपी स्मॉग छंट गया। मौसम साफ रहने और पराली जलाने के केस लगभग बंद होना भी पर्यावरण में प्रदूषण कम होने का एक कारण रहा है। हरियाणा कृषि विश्वविद्यालय हिसार के कृषि मौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ. मदनलाल खीचड़ के अनुसार उत्तर-पश्चिमी हवा चलने से प्रदूषण के स्तर में कमी आई है। अगले कई दिनों तक यह हवाएं चलने की संभावना है। मौसम का साफ रहना भी प्रदूषण को कम करने में सहायक सिद्ध हुआ है।

