शिक्षा:कॉलेजों में खाली सीटों को भरने के लिए दोबारा किया पोर्टल ओपन, 13 तक विद्यार्थी कर सकते हैं आवेदन

करनालएक घंटा पहले
  • 9 से 14 नवंबर तक बिना लेट फीस के विद्यार्थी कॉलेजों में ले सकेंगे एडमिशन

कॉलेजों में 7 सितंबर से ऑनलाइन एडमिशन की प्रकिया चल रही है, लेकिन अभी तक कॉलेजों की खाली सीटें ओपन फिजिकल काउंसिलिंग के तहत नहीं भर पाई हैं। कॉलेजों मेंं यूजी कक्षाओं के लिए जरनल कैटेगिरी की कोर्स में सीटें पूरी हो चुकी हैं, लेकिन अन्य कैटेगिरी की सीटें अभी खाली पड़ी हुई हैं। कॉलेज की खाली सीटों पर एडमिशन के लिए उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग ने विद्यार्थियों के लिए दोबारा ऑनलाइन पोर्टल ओपन किया है। विद्यार्थियों के लिए ये एडमिशन का आखिरी माैका होगा।

विद्यार्थी 13 नवंबर तक कॉलेज की खाली पड़ी सीटों के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं। कॉलेजों को खाली सीटों की जानकारी उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग के ऑनलाइन पोर्टल पर 7 नवंबर तक जानकारी देनी होगी। कॉलेजों में खाली सीटों पर एडमिशन 9 नवंबर से l4 नवंबर तक बिना किसी लेट फीस के फिजिकल काउंसिलिंग के तहत विद्यार्थियों के एडमिशन होंगे।

पीजी एडमिशन शेड्यूल का विद्यार्थी कर रहे इंतजार

उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से अभी तक पीजी एडमिशन का शेड्यूल जारी नहीं किया है, जिसका इंतजार विद्यार्थी कर रहे हैं। यूजी की कई कक्षाओं के परिणाम केयू यूनिवर्सिटी की ओर से जारी हो चुके हैं। कॉलेजों में विद्यार्थी पीजी एडमिशन के शेड्यूल के बारे में जानकारी ले रहे हैं। पीजी कक्षाएं कब शुरू होंगी, विद्यार्थी चिंतित हैं। विद्यार्थियों की एडमिशन प्रकिया में करीब 15 से 20 दिन आराम से लगते हैं।

अपनी पसंद अनुसार बदल सकेंगे सब्जेक्ट व संकाय

कॉलेजों में यदि विद्यार्थी एडमिशन के समय अपने सब्जेक्ट व संकाय नहीं बदल पाए हैं तो विद्यार्थी अब 14 नवंबर से पहले बदल सकेंगे। कॉलेज स्तर पर ये कार्य ऑफलाइन मोड पर होगा। ऑनलाइन मोड के दौरान काफी विद्यार्थी हैं जो अपने मनपसंद कॉम्बिनेशन सब्जेक्ट नहीं बदल पाए थे। उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग ने कॉलेजों को 14 नवंबर से पहले विद्यार्थियों के ऑफलाइन मोड से सब्जेक्ट व संकाय बदलाव करने के आदेश जारी किए हैं।

10 तक विद्यार्थी करा सकते फीस जमा

कॉलेजों में यूजी व पीजी सेकेंड व फाइनल ईयर के विद्यार्थियों के लिए फीस जमा कराने का समय बढ़ा दिया है। विद्यार्थी अब 10 नवंबर तक फीस ऑनलाइन या ऑफलाइन जमा करा सकेंगे। उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से इसे पहले 5 नवंबर तक यूजी व पीजी सेकेंड व फाइनल ईयर के विद्यार्थियों को फीस जमा कराने के आदेश दिए गए थे।

