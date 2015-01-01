पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:प्रधानमंत्री मातृत्व वंदना योजना का उद्देश्य गर्भवती महिलाओं और बच्चों को कुपोषण से बचाना है

करनालएक घंटा पहले
महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग की ओर प्रधानमंत्री मातृत्व वंदना योजना को लेकर कालीदास रंगशाला में प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। इसमें जिला समन्वयक ज्योति रानी ने 18 वर्ष से अधिक आयु की किशोर बालिकाओं और आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं को योजना के बारे में जानकारी दी गई। उन्होंने उपस्थित किशोर बालिकाओं से आह्वान किया कि इस योजना के बारे में ज्यादा से ज्यादा महिलाओं तक जानकारी पहुंचाएं ताकि वे इस योजना का लाभ उठा सकें।

प्रशिक्षण शिविर में डिस्ट्रिक्ट कोऑर्डिनेटर ज्योति रानी ने बताया कि महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग की महानिदेशक के निर्देशानुसार किशोर बालिकाओं को जागरूक करने के उद्देश्य से जिला स्तरीय प्रशिक्षण शिविर का आयोजन किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रधानमंत्री मातृत्व वंदना योजना का उद्देश्य गर्भवती महिलाओं और स्तनपान कराने वाली महिलाओं और उनके बच्चे को कुपोषित होने से बचाना है और मृत्यु दर को कम करना है। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रधानमंत्री मातृत्व वंदना योजना पात्रता (दस्तावेज) गर्भावस्था सहायता योजना में आवेदन करने वाली गर्भवती महिलाओं की उम्र 19 वर्ष से कम नहीं होनी चाहिए।

योजना में आवेदन करने के लिए आवेदक के पास राशन कार्ड, बच्चे का जन्म प्रमाण पत्र, माता-पिता दोनों का आधार कार्ड, बैंक खाते की पासबुक और माता-पिता दोनों का पहचान पत्र होना अनिवार्य है। गर्भवती महिलाओं को इस योजना में आवेदन के लिए तीन फार्म (एबीसी) भरने होंगे। प्रधानमंत्री मातृत्व वंदना योजना का आवेदन फार्म महिला तथा बाल विकास मंत्रालय की वेबसाइट http://wcd.nic.in से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि योजना के तहत गर्भवती महिला को भारत सरकार द्वारा 5000 रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता प्रदान की जा रही है।

जो भी गर्भवती महिला इस योजना में आवेदन करने की इच्छुक है, उन्हें आंगनबाड़ी और स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में जाकर पंजीकरण करवाना होगा। उन्होंने बताया कि इस योजना के तहत स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से हर माह की 9 तारीख को गर्भवती महिलाओं के स्वास्थ्य की जांच के लिए सभी सरकारी अस्पतालों, पीएचसी, सीएचसी में शिविर लगाए जाते हैं। कार्यक्रम में सीडीपीओ मधु पाठक, सहायक जिला समन्वयक मीनाक्षी शर्मा, सुपरवाइजर अनीता व रजनी तथा आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता भी उपस्थित रही।

