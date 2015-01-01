पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तरावड़ी:कब्जा लेने के लिए निशानदेही पर होने वाले खर्च का प्रस्ताव पारित

तरावड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

तरावड़ी नगरपालिका पार्षदों की बैठक नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष रेखा कबीरपंथी व उपाध्यक्ष पंकज गोयल की अध्यक्षता में हुई। इसमें सभी पार्षदों ने एकमत से तरावड़ी की 90 एकड़ जमीन जिस पर दो साल पहले सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने नगरपालिका के हक में फैसला किया था उस पर कब्जा लेने के लिए निशानदेही आदि पर होने वाले खर्च का प्रस्ताव पारित किया। इस जमीन पर पिछले लम्बे समय से पंचायत के लोग कास्त कर रहे हैं और पिछले लगभग तीस सालों से इस जमीन का केस कोर्ट में चल रहा था। शहर के लोग इस मामले में कई बार प्रशासन से जमीन खाली करवाने की गुहार लगा चुके हैं।

बैठक में वार्ड नं. 8 डोडवा काॅलोनी, विक्रम काॅलोनी व दुर्गा काॅलोनी जहां शुरू से ही नालियों के गंदे पानी की निकासी की व्यवस्था नहीं है। इन काॅलोनियों की पानी निकासी की व्यवस्था के लिए प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया। तरावड़ी में योग करने वालों के लिए एक योगशाला बनाने का भी प्रस्ताव जो पिछले लम्बे समय लम्बित था। उसके लिए तरावड़ी नगरखेड़ा के सामने बने हुए सामुदायिक केंद्र को योगशाला के लिए देने का प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया। तरावड़ी के करनाली गेट से काटजू नगर तक ड्रेन के साथ-साथ सड़क को कंक्रीट की बनाने का प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया।

इसके साथ ही नगरपालिका में अपने कामों के लिए आने वाले लोगों को बैठने के लिए स्टील के बैंच खरीदने का प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया। बैठक में सभी पार्षदों ने भी अपने वार्डों के लिए बैंचो की मांग की जिसपर सभी वार्डों के लिए 30-30 सीमेंट के बैच लगवाने का प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया। बैठक में तरावड़ी नगरपालिका के परिसर में लगा पानी का ट्यूबवैल जो पिछले काफी दिनों से खराब है और शहर के दो से तीन वार्डों में इसके कारण पीने की पानी किल्लत हो गई है।

कई पार्षदों ने अपने वार्डों में काम नहीं होने की बात कही, जिस पर नपा प्रधान ने उन पार्षदों के सभी कामों को नोट किया और उन्हें पूरा करवाने के लिए प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया। नगरपालिका पार्षदों की यह बैठक करीब 18 माह बाद हुई है। इस दौरान कई बार बैठक हुई, लेकिन पार्षदों की सहमति न होने के कारण बैठकें यू ही रद्द होती चली गई। इस अवसर पर नगरपालिका सचिव नरेंद्र शर्मा, एमई जयदेव शर्मा, पार्षद ओम प्रकाश मल्होत्रा, अमित लाम्बा, तरजीत सिंह पहलवान, रेखा, इंदु बंसल व सेठी पांचाल सहित लगभग सभी पार्षदों ने भाग लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें