समीक्षा बैठक:गांवों को लाल डोरा मुक्त बनाने को तेजी से करें ड्रोन मैपिंग व निशानदेही : सीएम

सीएम मनोहर लाल ने शनिवार को चंडीगढ़ से वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से स्वामित्व योजना के तहत प्रदेश के किए जा रहे लाल डोरा मुक्त गांवों को लेकर उपायुक्तों के साथ समीक्षा की। उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि ड्रोन व टीम की संख्या बढ़ाकर ड्रोन मैपिंग, निशानदेही और सर्वे के कार्य में तेजी लाएं, तैयार डाटा को सर्वे ऑफ इंडिया के पास जल्द से जल्द भेजना सुनिश्चित करें, ताकि निर्धारित लक्ष्य को हर संभव पूरा किया जा सके, इस कार्य में किसी प्रकार की ढिलाई न बरतें।

सीएम ने निर्देश दिए कि लाल डोरा मुक्त बनाने को लेकर प्रत्येक दिन 5 गांव अवश्य कवर करें, ताकि जल्द से जल्द लक्ष्य को हासिल किया जा सके। स्वामित्व योजना की हर सप्ताह समीक्षा होगी। उन्होंने आशा व्यक्त की कि कार्य में प्रगति आएगी। उन्होंने अच्छा कार्य करने वाले अधिकारियों की सराहना की और जिनका कार्य धीमा है उसमें सुधार लाने के निर्देश दिए। उपायुक्त ने वीसी के बाद संबंधित एसडीएम को निर्देश दिए कि वे अपने-अपने सब डिविजन के लक्ष्य को पूरा करने के कार्य में गति लाएं और एक सप्ताह में कार्य में सुधार लाएं तथा प्रत्येक सप्ताह 28 से 30 गांवों का लक्ष्य निर्धारित करके कार्य करें।

निशानदेही को लेकर डीआरओ कार्यालय से अतिरिक्त पटवारी व कानूनगो की संख्या बढ़ाकर जल्द से जल्द कार्य पूरा करवाएं। इस अवसर पर असंध के एसडीएम साहिल गुप्ता, करनाल के एसडीएम आयुष सिन्हा, घरौंडा की एसडीएम डाॅ. पूजा भारती, डीआरओ सुरेश कुमार, डीडीपीओ राजबीर खुंडिया, बीडीपीओ नीलोखेड़ी जगबीर दलाल, सर्वे ऑफ इंडिया के प्रतिनिधि उपस्थित रहे।

51 गांवों को लाल डोरा मुक्त बनाने का लक्ष्य
बैठक में डीसी निशांत कुमार यादव ने बताया कि जिले में राज्य मुख्यालय से 184 गांवों को लाल डोरा मुक्त करने का लक्ष्य दिया गया है, इनमें से 51 गांवों को आगामी 25 दिसंबर तक लाल डोरा मुक्त अवश्य करना है। इनमें से 14 गांव लाल डोरा मुक्त हो चुके हैं, 9 गांवों का डाटा सर्वे ऑफ इंडिया को भेजा जा चुका है तथा 28 गांवों का सर्वे का कार्य पूरा हो चुका है, जिनका डाटा अगले सप्ताह भेज दिया जाएगा। 19 गांवों में सर्वे का कार्य जारी है, 50 गांवों में निशानदेही का कार्य लंबित है और 32 गांवों में ड्रोन मैपिंग नहीं हुई है। मुख्यालय से प्राप्त लक्ष्य को जल्द पूरा कर लिया जाएगा।

