मौसम:बारिश और ओले पड़ने से हवा में बनी शीत, प्रदूषण से मिली राहत

करनाल
  • एक्यूआई रहा 66, रेड से संतोषजनक जोन में पहुंचा

पहाड़ों में बर्फ पड़ने और मैदानी इलाकाें में बरसात व ओले पड़ने से हवा में शीत भर गई है। नवंबर माह में ही दिसंबर जैसी ठंड होने लगी है। खास बात यह है कि खतरनाक जोन में पहुंचा वायु प्रदूषण, संतोषजनक जोन में लौट आया है। मंगलवार शाम चार बजे करनाल का एक्यूआई 66 माइक्रोग्राम पर मीटर क्यूब दर्ज हुआ। पूरे प्रदेश में करनाल से कम सिर्फ कैथल जिले का एक्यूआई रहा, जो 62 दर्ज हुआ।

बारिश ने लोगों को शुद्ध सांस दिलाने का काम किया है। मौसम की पूर्वानुमान की बात करें तो आने वाली 22 व 23 नवंबर को फिर से बादल आने के संकेत मिल रहे हैं। ऐसे में तापमान में तेजी गिरावट होने की संभावना है। केंद्रीय मृदा लवणता अनुसंधान संस्थान के मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अनुसार इस बार 17 नवंबर को पिछले साल से कम तापमान दर्ज हुआ है।

पिछले साल अधिकतम तापमान 28.8 और न्यूनतम तापमान 14.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज हुआ था, जबकि इस साल अधिकतम तापमान 24.5 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 12.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा है। तापमान में एकदम से गिरावट का कारण पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में बर्फ गिरने और मैदान क्षेत्रों में बरसात व ओले पड़ना है। नवंबर में जिस तरह से 22 व 23 को फिर से बादल होने की संभावना है, अगर दोबारा से बारिश होती है तो सर्दी कड़ाके की हो जाएगी।

