पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बेखौफ बदमाश:सेक्टर-5 से सरपंच की फॉरच्यूनर गाड़ी चोरी, कार में बैठकर कंप्यूटराइज्ड लॉक खोला

करनालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
करनाल. सेक्टर-5 में सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद चोरी की घटना।

सेक्टर-5 स्थित एक मकान के सामने से ऊंचा समाना गांव के सरपंच निशांत राणा की फॉरच्यूनर गाड़ी चोरी हो गई। सीसीटीवी कैमरे में घटना कैद हो गई। कंप्यूटराइज्ड इस गाड़ी को चोरी किया गया और 30 मिनट तक आरोपी इसको चोरी करने में लगे रहे। आरोपी दोपहर बाद चार बजे गाड़ी को लेकर फरार हो गए। सेक्टर-4 पुलिस चौकी की टीम मौके पर पहुंची और अज्ञात पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

आरोपियों की गाड़ी की फुटेज पुलिस को दे दी है
ऊंचा समाना गांव के सरपंच निशांत राणा ने बताया कि सेक्टर-5 घर के सामने गाड़ी की थी। सीसीटीवी कैमरे में नजर आ रहा है कि मेरी फॉरच्यूनर गाड़ी के एक कार को छोड़कर उसके पीछे एक और गाड़ी खड़ी करते हैं। उसमें बैठकर ही वह कंप्यूटराइज्ड उसके लॉक को खोलते हैं। आरोपियों ने इस घटना को अंजाम देने में करीब 30 मिनट लगी है। आरोपियों की गाड़ी की फुटेज भी पुलिस को दे दी है। पुलिस मामले में कार्रवाई कर रही है।

वाहन चोर गिरफ्तार, दो मोटरसाइिकल बरामद

चोरी की दो मोटरसाइकिल सहित एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। जिले में बाइक चोर गिरोह सक्रिय है। रोजाना दो से तीन बाइके चोरी हो रही हैं। आरोपी जेल से जमानत पर आकर दोबारा से चोरी करने में लगे हैं। अधिकतर केस में पकड़े गए आरोपी जमानत पर आए हुए मिलते हैं। 28 अक्टूबर को पुलिस की एंटी ऑटो थेफ्ट टीम के इंचार्ज उप-निरीक्षक रोहताश सिंह व उसकी सहयोगी टीम द्वारा गुप्त सूचना मिली। आरोपी दलीप वासी गांव मुनक को घोघड़ीपुर नहर से चोरी की एक मोटरसाइकिल सहित पकड़ा गया। पूछताछ के दौरान आरोपी द्वारा मोटरसाइकिल चोरी की एक और वारदात का खुलासा किया गया। आरोपी ने बताया कि उसने दोनों मोटरसाइकिलों को सिविल लाइन थाना के एरिया में पिछले कुछ समय पहले चोरी की थी। दूसरी मोटरसाइकिल को भी पुलिस द्वारा बरामद किया गया। आरोपी को अदालत में पेश करके जेल भेज दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें