कार्रवाई:आगजनी की घटना अधिक पाए जाने पर गोंदर और रंबा गांव के सरपंचों को किया निलंबित

करनाल4 घंटे पहले
फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन की समीक्षा बैठक में उपायुक्त निशांत कुमार यादव जानकारी देते हुए ।

जिले में किसान लगातार पराली के अवशेष जला रहे हैं। करनाल शहर का प्रदूषण खतरनाक लेवल पर पहुंच गया है। जागरूक करने के बावजूद भी किसान अवशेषों में आग लगा रहे हैं। प्रशासन ने ज्यादा आगजनी की घटनाओं को देखते हुए गोंदर और रंभा के सरपंच को निलंबित कर दिया है। गुरुवार को फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन की समीक्षा बैठक डीसी निशांत कुमार यादव की अध्यक्षता में हुई।

पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में पराली जलाने से संबंधी आगजनी की घटनाएं अधिक पाए जाने पर गोंदर व रंबा गांव के सरपंच को निलंबित कर दिया। इतना ही नहीं जिला में अब तक दोषी पाए गए 392 किसानों पर 9 लाख 85 हजार 500 रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया गया और 95 एफआईआर दर्ज करवाई जा चुकी हैं।

फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन के तहत पराली जलाने की घटनाओं को रोकने के लिए जिला प्रशासन द्वारा चलाया जा रहा जागरूकता अभियान जारी है, इसके तहत प्रशासन के उच्च अधिकारी गांव-गांव पहुंचकर ग्राम पंचायत और किसानों को जागरूक कर रहे हैं। लेकिन इसके बावजूद भी जिला में 834 आगजनी की घटनाएं सैटेलाइट से प्राप्त हुई हैं, जिनमें से 635 घटनाएं वैरिफाई हो चुकी हैं।

इसके चलते जिले के 49 गांव रेड जोन में आ गए हैं। प्रशासन इसको लेकर पूरी तरह से गंभीर है, इन गांवों में 250 एनसीसी एवं एनएसएस वॉलंटियर्स तैनात किए गए हैं जोकि न केवल आगजनी की घटनाओं पर कड़ी नजर बनाए हैं, बल्कि गांवों में जागरूकता रैली निकालने के साथ-साथ पराली जलाने से संबंधी घटनाओं की फोटोग्राफ के साथ सूचना प्रशासन को दे रहे हैं। प्रशासन की ओर से इन स्वयं सेवकों को प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

एसडीएम करनाल आयुष सिन्हा ने बताया कि ग्राम पंचायत व किसानों को जागरूक करने के बाद भी गोंदर गांव में आगजनी की 30 घटना और रंबा में 23 घटनाएं पाई गई हैं, जोकि पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में अधिक है। इसलिए डीसी निशांत कुमार यादव ने उक्त गांव के सरपंचों को निलंबित करने के आदेश दिए। इतना ही नहीं उपायुक्त ने जिले के सभी एसडीएम को निर्देश दिए कि वे अपने-अपने क्षेत्र के ऐसे गांवों के सरपंचों से सख्ती से निपटें, जो पराली जलाने की घटनाओं को रोकने में सहयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं। ऐसी ग्राम पंचायतों को सम्मानित भी करें, जिन्होंने पराली जलाने की घटनाओं को रोकने में प्रशासन का सहयोग किया। हरियाणा सरकार की ओर से ग्राम पंचायत को प्रथम पुरस्कार के तहत 10 लाख रुपए, द्वितीय पुरस्कार के तहत 7 लाख और तृतीय पुरस्कार के तहत 5 लाख की राशि नकद इनाम मिलेगा।

इन ग्राम पंचायतों में हुई आगजनी की घटनाएं कम

असंध उपमंडल के गांव थल में पिछले वर्ष 15 व इस वर्ष जीरो बर्निंग, बिलौना में पिछले वर्ष 21 व इस वर्ष 3, रूकसाना में पिछले वर्ष 19 व इस वर्ष 3, उपलाना में पिछले वर्ष 24 व इस वर्ष 6 आगजनी के मामले पाए गए हैं जोकि पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में काफी कम है। अन्य ग्राम पंचायतों को भी इनसे प्रेरणा लेनी चाहिए।

