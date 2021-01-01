पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन:1 फरवरी से छठी से आठवीं के लिए खुलेंगे स्कूल, 3.30 घंटे लगेंगी कक्षाएं

करनाल19 घंटे पहले
करनाल. राजकीय आदर्श कन्या वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय में पढ़ती छात्राएं। - Dainik Bhaskar
करनाल. राजकीय आदर्श कन्या वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय में पढ़ती छात्राएं।
  • शिक्षा विभाग ने अधिकारियों को दिए निर्देश, विद्यार्थियों का थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग से तापमान होगा चेक, मास्क भी जरूरी

कोरोना महामारी के कारण अभी तक नौवीं से बारहवीं के विद्यार्थियों के लिए स्कूल खोले हुए हैं, लेकिन अब शिक्षा विभाग एक फरवरी से कक्षा छठी से आठवीं तक के विद्यार्थियों के लिए स्कूल खोलने जा रहा है। इसके लिए शिक्षा विभाग ने जिला मौलिक शिक्षा अधिकारियों को गुरुवार को वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग में स्कूल खोलने के लिए तैयारियों को लेकर आदेश दिए जा चुके हैं।

जिले में करीब राजकीय स्कूलों में छठी से आठवीं कक्षा में करीब 32 हजार 71 व प्राइवेट स्कूलों में 49 हजार 815 विद्यार्थी हैं। शिक्षा विभाग ने कोरोना महामारी में स्कूल खोलने की वर्तमान स्थिति जाने के लिए गूगल फार्म से रिपोर्ट मांगी है। स्कूलों में विद्यार्थियों व अध्यापकों को कोरोना महामारी के पूरे नियम अनुसार आना होगा।

विद्यार्थियों को अभिभावकाें से सहमति पत्र व चिकित्सा रिपोर्ट साथ में लेकर आना हाेगा। एसओपी के सभी नियमों का पालन करने के उपरांत भी यदि कोई विद्यार्थी कोविड पॉजिटिव पाया जाता है तो विद्यालय मुखिया द्वारा विद्यालय प्रबंधन समिति के सहयोग से उच्च अधिकारियों के संज्ञान में लाकर उसकी कक्षा के पूरे विंग को दस दिन के लिए बंद करने का निर्णय लिया जाएगा।

यदि एक से अधिक विंग के विद्यार्थी पॉजिटिव आते हैं तो विद्यालय को दस दिन के लिए बंद करने की यह प्रक्रिया पूरे विद्यालय में अपनाई जाएगी। स्कूल का समय प्रतिदिन सुबह 10 से दोपहर 1 :30 बजे तक होगा। विद्यार्थी मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का विशेष ध्यान रखेंगे। स्कूलों में एंट्री विद्यार्थियों के थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग से तापमान चेक होंगे। मास्क के बिना विद्यार्थियों की एंट्री स्कूल में नहीं होगी।

स्कूलों से गूगल फार्म में ये मांगी गई जानकारी

गूगल फार्म से स्कूलों से रिपोर्ट में जिले व ब्लॉक का नाम, विद्यालय का नाम, विद्यालय कोड, विद्यालय का स्तर। स्कूल में सफाई क्या उचित प्रबंध उपलब्ध है या नहीं। एसओपी के तहत अध्यापकों को जागरुक करने व विद्यालय में स्वच्छ पीने की पानी की व्यवस्था स्कूलों में तापमान चेक करने का थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग व सेनेटाइजर करने की व्यवस्था, कोविड-19 संबंधी प्रशिक्षण फिल्म दिखाई गई है या नहीं। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का विशेष ध्यान रखना। अवसर एप पर डाउनलोड की हुई है या नहीं।

15 फरवरी से तीसरी से पांचवी कक्षा हो सकती है शुरू

जिला मौलिक शिक्षा अधिकारी रोहताश वर्मा ने बताया कि 15 फरवरी से शिक्षा विभाग तीसरी से पांचवी कक्षा तक स्कूल शुरू कर सकता है। लेकिन उसके लिए पहले एक फरवरी से छठी से आठवीं कक्षाएं शुरू होने के बाद विद्यार्थियों की स्कूलों में स्थिति देखने के बाद ये निर्णय लिया जा सकता है।

स्कूलों में कक्षा नौवीं से बारहवीं के 50 प्रतिशत पहुंच रहे विद्यार्थी
जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी राजपाल चौधरी ने बताया कि कोरोना महामारी के चलते कक्षा नौवीं से बारहवीं के विद्यार्थियों के लिए स्कूल खुले हुए हैं। स्कूलों में 50 प्रतिशत विद्यार्थी ही आ रहे हैं। स्कूलों में विद्यार्थियों का प्रतिदिन थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग से तापमान चेक किया जा रहा है। विद्यार्थियों की धीरे-धीरे संख्या स्कूलों में बढ़ रही है। विद्यार्थियों के एक फरवरी से स्टूडेंट असेसमेंट टेस्ट होने जा रहे हैं।

