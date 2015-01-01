पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एग्जाम अलर्ट:23 नवंबर तक परीक्षा केंद्रों के आसपास लागू रहेगी धारा-144

करनाल43 मिनट पहले
हरियाणा विद्यालय शिक्षा बोर्ड भिवानी द्वारा सेकेंडरी, सीनियर सेकेंडरी की रि-अपीयर, कंपार्टमेंट और डीईएलईडी की लिखित परीक्षा होगी। इनके मद्देनजर जिले में परीक्षा केंद्रों के निकट निषेधाज्ञा आगामी 23 नवंबर 2020 तक लागू की गई है। यह नकल रहित जिलाधीश निशांत कुमार यादव ने दिए हैं। जिलाधीश ने यह आदेश परीक्षा को नकलरहित व शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से संपन्न करवाने के उद्देश्य से जनहित में जारी किए हैं।

जारी आदेशों में कहा गया है कि परीक्षा केंद्रों के 200 मीटर की परिधि में 5 या 5 से अधिक व्यक्ति एक स्थान पर इकट्ठे खड़े नहीं होंगे, किसी भी व्यक्ति के अग्निशस्त्र, तेज हथियार लाठी, भाला, बरछा, जेली, गंडासा, चाकू अन्य घातक हथियारों को लेकर चलने पर पाबंदी रहेगी। यह आदेश ड्यूटी पर तैनात पुलिस व अन्य कर्मचारियों पर लागू नहीं होंगे।

किसान की जेब कटी, पांच हजार रुपए का नुकसान

किसान आंदोलन के दौरान एक किसान की जेब कट गई। उसकी जेब में पांच हजार रुपए और डॉक्यूमेंट्स थे। पुलिस ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। अम्बाला के गांव साहिबपुरा के गुरलाल सिंह ने बताया कि 5 नवंबर को अम्बाला जगाधरी रोड पर मनकमाजरा पुराना टोल टैक्स करनाल में किसान आंदोलन में शामिल होने आया था। कुछ देर बाद मुझे लगा कि किसी ने मेरे कुर्ता के जेब से मेरा पर्स निकाला है तो मैंने मुड़कर देखा तो एक लड़का वहां से भागा और भीड़ में कहीं गुम हो गया। मेरे पर्स में डॉक्यूमेंट्स और 5 हजार रुपए थे।

