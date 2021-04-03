पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण:दूसरे फेज की शुरुआत, डीसी, एसपी और एसडीएम सहित 353 कर्मियों ने लगवाई वैक्सीन

करनालएक घंटा पहले
  • 17 केंद्रों पर लगा कोरोना से बचाव का टीका, अब तक 6808 स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को लगाए जा चुके हैं टीके
  • दूसरे फेज के लिए सात हजार कर्मचारियों का डाटा फीड किया

कोविड से बचाव के लिए दूसरे फेज में गुरुवार को पहले दिन डीसी निशांत कुमार यादव, एसपी गंगाराम पुनिया, एसडीएम आयुष सिन्हा और नगर निगम आयुक्त विक्रम ने टीका लगवाकर शुरुआत की। टीका लगवाने के आधे घंटे तक अधिकारी ऑब्जरवेशन रूम में रहे। सिविल अस्पताल में दूसरे फेज का शुभारंभ किया गया। गुरुवार को 17 केंद्रों पर 353 कर्मचारियों ने टीका लगवाया।

11 बजे सभी अधिकारी अस्पताल पहुंचे, जहां पहले से ही वैक्सीनेशन की तैयारियां थी। पहले डीसी, फिर एसपी, सीएमसी और फिर एसडीएम ने टीका लगवाया। एएनएम ऊषा ने सभी को टीके लगाए। सीएमओ डाॅ. योगेश शर्मा ने बताया कि दूसरे फेज में भी 17 सेंटर बनाए गए हैं। जो स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी बचे हैं, उन्हें भी टीके लगाए जा रहे हैं।

साथ में दूसरे फेज का टीकाकरण भी शुरू हो गया है। पुलिस लाइन में टीकाकरण के लिए अस्थाई सेंटर भी बनाया जा सकता है। इसके अलावा सभी कर्मचारियों को साथ लगती सीएचसी व पीएचसी से टीकाकरण के मैसेज आएंगे। दूसरे फेज में पुलिस, प्रशासन और म्यूनिसिपैलिटी के अधिकारी व कर्मचारियों को टीके लगने हैं।

यह कार्यक्रम 20 से 25 दिन चलेगा। इसके लिए 11 हजार डोज भी आ चुकी हैं। अब तक 6808 स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को टीका लगाया गया। पहले फेज में 10776 को टीका लगाया जाना है। अब दूसरे फेज में करीब सात हजार कर्मचारियों का डाटा फीड किया जा चुका है। इस मौके पर डाॅ. पीयूष शर्मा, प्रतिरक्षण अधिकारी नीलम और डाॅ. सौरभ सहित चिकित्सक मौजूद रहे।

जनहित में सभी को वैक्सीन लगवाना जरूरी : डीसी

डीसी निशांत कुमार यादव ने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए चिकित्सकों की पूरी निगरानी में वैक्सीन दी जा रही है। यह सुरक्षित है। जनहित में सभी को वैक्सीन लेना भी बेहद जरूरी है। इससे न केवल सुरक्षित रहेंगे, बल्कि परिजन व पूरा समाज महामारी से सुरक्षित रहेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि दूसरे चरण में फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर के रूप में पूरे कोरोनाकाल में कार्यस्थल पर रहे सभी पदाधिकारी और कर्मचारियों का टीकाकरण किया जाना है

सभी पुलिस कर्मचारी टीका लगवाएं : एसपी

एसपी गंगाराम पुनिया ने टीका लगवाने के बाद कहा कि कोविड-19 वैक्सीन सुरक्षित है, पुलिस के तमाम कर्मचारी व अधिकारी यह टीका लगवाने के लिए आगे आएं, यह जरूरी है। टीका पूरी तरह से प्रमाणित और सुरक्षा करने वाला है। अफवाहों पर ध्यान न दें। पुलिस कर्मचारियों को बारी-बारी से मैसेज आएंगे। होम गार्ड और जेल के कर्मचारियों को भी इस फेज में टीका लगाया जाएगा।

