समारोह:भाषा संवाद व अभिव्यक्ति का सशक्त औजार : डाॅ. चौहान

करनाल17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एनडीआरआई में वार्षिक राजभाषा पुरस्कार वितरण समारोह का वर्चुअल आयोजन का समापन

राष्ट्रीय डेयरी अनुसंधान संस्थान के निदेशक डॉ. एमएस चौहान की अध्यक्षता में वर्चुअल हिंदी उल्लास माह व वार्षिक राजभाषा पुरस्कार वितरण समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम के दौरान अपने अध्यक्षीय संबोधन में डाॅ. चौहान ने भाषा को संवाद व अभिव्यक्ति का सशक्त औजार बताते हुए ई- ऑफिस मॉड्यूल पर भी हिंदी का प्रयोग बढ़ाने का आह्वान किया। निदेशक डाॅ. चौहान ने यह बताया कि कोविड-19 संबंधी सरकारी निर्देशों की दृढ़तापूर्वक अनुपालना के साथ राष्‍ट्रीय डेयरी अनुसंधान संस्‍थान में 14 सितंबर से हिंदी उल्लास पर्व का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। उन्‍होंने संस्‍थान में राजभाषा हिंदी के प्रचार, प्रसार व कार्यान्वयन की दिशा में कार्यान्वित की जा रही गतिविधियों व योजनाओं का उल्लेख किया।

हिंदी निबंध प्रतियोगिता में सोनिका यादव को प्रथम, डाॅ. नीलम उपाध्‍याय को द्वितीय और नूतन चौहान को तृतीय पुरस्कार प्राप्‍त हुआ। हिंदी नोटिंग प्रतियोगिता में कुणाल कालड़ा ने प्रथम, कुलजीत सिंह ने द्वितीय और सोनिका यादव ने तृतीय पुरस्कार प्राप्‍त किया। हिन्दी ई-मेल प्रोत्साहन योजना का प्रथम पुरस्कार सहायक चंद्र भान और द्वितीय पुरस्कार निजी सहायक सीमा रानी को प्राप्‍त हुआ। वार्षिक मूल हिन्दी टिप्‍पणी आलेखन प्रतियोगिता के 10 पुरस्‍कारों में मीरा रानी व प्रभजीत सिंह बहल को संयुक्त रूप से प्रथम पुरस्‍कार, निष्‍ठा, सीमा रानी और रमिंद्र कुमार को संयुक्त रूप से द्वितीय पुरस्‍कार, सुषमा रानी, लखविंदर सिंह, कुलजीत सिंह व नीरज कुमार काे संयुक्त रूप से तृतीय पुरस्कार प्रदान किए गए।

हिंदी शोध-पत्र पोस्‍टर प्रदर्शन प्रतियोगिता का तीन श्रेणियों में आयोजन किया गया। वैज्ञानिक श्रेणी में डाॅ. सचिन कुमार के पोस्‍टर को प्रथम, इंजीनियर अंकित दीप के पोस्‍टर को द्वितीय व डाॅ. अश्विनी कुमार रॉय के पोस्‍टर को तृतीय पुरस्कार प्राप्‍त हुआ। गैर हिन्दी भाषी प्रतिभागी श्रेणी में डाॅ. के. पोन्‍नुशामी ने प्रथम, प्रसन्ना पाल ने द्वितीय तथा जागृति दास ने तृतीय पुरस्कार प्राप्‍त किया। विद्यार्थी श्रेणी में शैलेश कुमार मीणा के पोस्‍टर को प्रथम पुरस्‍कार, अमित कुमार सिंह को द्वितीय तथा आरती को तृतीय पुरस्कार प्राप्‍त हुआ।

शोध-पत्र पोस्‍टर प्रतियोगिता के प्रथम प्रस्तुतकर्ता के साथ अन्‍य सहयोगियों को भी प्रशस्ति प्रमाण पत्रों से सम्‍मानित करने की घोषणा की गई। राजभाषा के क्षेत्र में उत्कृ़ष्ट कार्य हेतु उत्कृ़ष्ट प्रभाग का पुरस्कार डेयरी सूक्ष्म जीवाणु प्रभाग को, उत्कृ़ष्ट अनुभाग (वैज्ञानिक) का पुरस्कार चारा उत्पादन अनुभाग को तथा उत्कृ़ष्ट अनुभाग का पुरस्कार स्थापना 4 अनुभाग को प्रदान करने की घोषणा की गई। अधिकारियों द्वारा हिंदी में श्रुतलेख देने वाले चार अधिकारियों मुख्‍य प्रशासनिक अधिकारी विवेक पुरवार, वित्त नियंत्रक डीडी वर्मा, डेयरी सूक्ष्म जीवाणु प्रभाग की भूतपूर्व अध्‍यक्ष डाॅ. सुनीता ग्रोवर, भूतपूर्व कुलसचिव सुशांत साहा को प्रशस्ति प्रमाण पत्र से सम्‍मान के लिए चुना गया।

