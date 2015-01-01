पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन:कॉलेजों की खाली सीटों पर विद्यार्थी अब 5 दिसंबर तक ले सकेंगे ऑनलाइन एडमिशन

करनालएक घंटा पहले
कॉलेजों में पिछले दो माह से ऑनलाइन एडमिशन की प्रकिया जारी है, लेकिन अभी तक कॉलेजों की सीटें खाली पड़ी हुई हैं। खाली सीटों को भरने के लिए उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग ने विद्यार्थियों को कॉलेजों में एडमिशन लेने का सुनहरा मौका दिया है। विद्यार्थी अब पांच दिसंबर तक कॉलेजों की खाली पड़ी सीटों पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर एडमिशन आसानी से प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। वहीं ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के राजकीय महिला कॉलेजों में अधिक सीटें खाली पड़ी हुई हैं।

छात्राएं अपने आस-पास क्षेत्र के काॅलेजों में एडमिशन प्राप्त कर सकती हैं। इसके साथ ही विद्यार्थी शहर के कॉलेजों में खाली सीटों पर आवेदन कर मेरिट के आधार पर दाखिला प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। इसके साथ ही कॉलेजों में सेकेंड व फाइनल ईयर के विद्यार्थी 25 नवंबर तक फीस जमा कर एडमिशन प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। कोरोना के कारण इस बार कॉलेजों में ऑनलाइन एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया काफी लेट हुई है। कॉलेजों की ओर से ऑनलाइन बच्चों को पढ़ाया जा रहा है। कॉलेजों में विद्यार्थियों के परामर्श के लिए शेड्यूल तैयार किया है। शेड्यूल अनुसार विद्यार्थी परामर्श लेने के लिए आ रहे हैं।

कुरुक्षेत्र यूनिवर्सिटी ने यूजी एवं पीजी के विद्यार्थियों को इंप्रूवमेंट के लिए स्पेशल मर्सी चांस का दिया है। केयू परीक्षा शाखा नियंत्रक डॉ. हुकम सिंह ने बताया कि विश्वविद्यालय ने ऐसे विद्यार्थी जो परीक्षा में अंक सुधार के चांस गंवा चुके हैं उन्हें यह मौका दिया है। 2001 से 2010 के बीच यूजी व पीजी काेर्स के विद्यार्थी जिनमें प्रोफेशनल, डिप्लोमा एव सर्टिफिकेट कोर्स ( सेमेस्टर/ वार्षिक परीक्षा शामिल हैं। वे 1500 रुपए परीक्षा शुल्क के साथ 25 हजार रुपए अतिरिक्त जमा करवाकर आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

वहीं सत्र 2011-2012 के विद्यार्थी सामान्य फीस 1500 के साथ अतिरिक्त शुल्क 20 हजार रुपए के साथ परीक्षा फाॅर्म भर सकते हैं। विद्यार्थी एक दिसंबर 2020 तक इसके लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं। स्पेशल मर्सी चांस की परीक्षाएं वर्तमान पाठयक्रम काेर्स के अनुरुप होंगी। ओड सेमेस्टर की वार्षिक परीक्षाएं (रिअपीयर, इंप्रवूमेंट) फरवरी- मार्च 2021 में आयोजित होंगी। वहीं इवन सेमेस्टर की वार्षिक परीक्षाएं (रिअपीयर, एडिशनल, कंपार्टमेंट व इंप्रवूमेंट) की परीक्षाएं जुलाई- अगस्त 2021 में ली जाएंगी। इसका परीक्षा फार्म भरने का शेड्यूल बाद में जारी किया जाएगा।

