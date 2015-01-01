पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशान हुए लोग:अवैध पार्किंग से तरावड़ी ओवरब्रिज और करनाली गेट पुलिया पर लगा जाम

तरावड़ी3 घंटे पहले
तरावड़ी ओवरब्रिज के आगे बैंकों की अवैध पार्किंग से पुल व करनाली गेट पुलिया तक लगा जाम।
  • एक-दूसरे से जल्दी निकलने के चक्कर में भी कई गाड़ियां आड़ी-तिरछी होकर फंस गईं

तरावड़ी ओवरब्रिज के पास बैंकों की अवैध पार्किंग के कारण मंगलवार का पूरा दिन ओवरब्रिज व करनाली गेट पुलिया तक जाम लगा रहा। दिनभर लगे रहे जाम के कारण यहां से गुजरने वाले वाहन चालकों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। कई-कई घंटों की मशक्कत के बाद वाहन चालक जाम में से निकल पाए। तरावड़ी पुलिस कर्मी भी दिनभर यातायात को सुचारू करने के लिए जुटे रहे। सुबह 11 बजे शुरू हुआ जाम शाम को करीब पांच बजे के बाद ही खत्म हुआ।

रोजाना की तरह मंगलवार की सुबह भी ओवरब्रिज पर जाम लग गया और ओवरब्रिज के आगे एक दूसरे से जल्दी निकलने के चक्कर में कई गाड़ियां आड़ी-तिरछी होकर फंस गई, जिसके कारण जाम को खुलवाना और भी ज्यादा मुश्किल हो गया।

इस बारे में थाना प्रभारी सचिन कुमार ने बताया कि जाम का मुख्य कारण बैंकों के आगे मुख्य सड़क पर बनी अवैध पार्किंग है। इसलिए बुधवार की सुबह सबसे पहले इन बैंकों को नोटिस भिजवाया जाएगा कि वह अपने ग्राहकों के वाहनों के लिए पार्किंग की व्यवस्था अपने स्थान पर करें, सड़कों पर पार्किंग नहीं होनी चाहिए।

