पुलिस अलर्ट:व्यवस्था बनाने को प्रशासन ने 8 रास्ते किए बंद, 5 से ही हो सकेगी आवाजाही

करनाल4 घंटे पहले
  • चप्पे-चप्पे पर तैनात रहेंगे जवान, जरूरी हो तो ही घर से निकलें

गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह का कार्यक्रम एनडीआरआई में आयोजित होगा। कार्यक्रम को करने के लिए सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली हैं। मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में सहकारिता मंत्री डॉ. बनवारी लाल मंगलवार सुबह 10 बजे ध्वजारोहण करेंगे। एनडीआरआई संस्थान के आसपास एरिया में नाकेबंदी सख्त कर दी है। अंबेडकर चौक से एनडीआईआर चौक, बलड़ी बाईपास तक ट्रैफिक पर पूर्णत पाबंदी लगाई गई है। इसलिए शहर में ट्रैफिक के आने जाने के लिए मार्ग चिह्नित कर दिए गए हैं। शहर के आठ मार्गों पर आने जाने पर रोक लगा दी है।

जबकि पांच मार्ग से ट्रैफिक आ जा सकेगी। इससे जाम की स्थिति बननी तय है। इसलिए पुलिस ने ट्रैफिक को सुचारू रूप से चलाने के लिए पुलिस जवानों की ड्यूटी लगाई है। जिलेभर में पुलिस को अलर्ट कर दिया गया है। चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस तैनात रहेगी। सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर चेकिंग बढ़ा दी है।

सोमवार रात से नाकेबंदी कर दी जाएगी, जो मंगलवार दोपहर तक या जब तक कार्यक्रम पूरा नहीं हो जाता तब तक रूट्स प्लान के अनुसार ही लोगों की आवाजाही रहेगी। इसके बाद पुलिस नाके हटा लेगी और रूटीन की तरह ट्रैफिक को आने जाने दिया जाएगा।

ये हैं 5 मार्ग, जिससे आ-जा सकेंगे

  • कैथल व जींद की ओर से आने वाले वाहनों को कैथल नहर पुल, शिव कॉलोनी, हांसी चौक, नई अनाजमंडी से जीटी रोड की ओर निकाला जाएगा।
  • काछवा की ओर से आने वाले वाहनों को कैथल नहर पुल से हांसी चौक, नई अनाजमंडी से जीटी रोड की तरफ निकाला जाएगा।
  • चंडीगढ व दिल्ली की ओर से आने वाले वाहनों को जिन्हें कैथल-जींद व काछवा की ओर जाना है उन्हें नमस्ते चौक, नई अनाजमंडी मार्ग, हांसी चौक, कैथल नहर पुल से निकाला जाएगा।
  • आईटीआई चौक से आने वाले वाहनों को निर्मल कुटिया, सेक्टर 14 राजकीय कॉलेज से होते हुए रणबीर हुड्‌डा चौक, कमेटी चौक, निरंकारी चौक, हांसी चौक, कैथल नहर पुल से निकाला जाएगा।
  • पुराने बस स्टैंड व शहर में आने वाले सभी वाहनों को सरकारी बस सहित कमेटी चौक, सब्जी मंडी चौक, सेक्टर 14 राजकीय कॉलेज से होते हुए जीटी रोड पर निकाला जाएगा।

ये 8 मार्ग रहेंगे बंद

  • बलड़ी बाईपास से करनाल आने वाले मार्ग एनडीआरआई चौक तक।
  • तजेंद्रा पार्क से एनडीआरआई चौक की तरफ आने वाला मार्ग।
  • कल्पना चावला राजकीय मेडिकल काॅलेज के मुख्य गेट से महात्मा गांधी चौक की ओर जाने वाला मार्ग।
  • क्लब मार्केट से अंबेडकर चौक की ओर आने वाला मार्ग।
  • माल रोड पर पीडब्ल्यूडी रेस्ट हाउस चौक से अंबेडकर चौक की ओर आने वाला मार्ग।
  • काछवा नहर पुल से रामनगर मार्ग।
  • काछवा नहर पुल से जीटी रोड की ओर जाने वाला मार्ग।
  • पश्चिम बाईपास झिलमिल ढाबे के पास से काछवा नहर पुल की ओर जाने वाला मार्ग।

गांव कैमला और पाढा से प्रशासन ने लिया सबक
गांव कैमला और पाढा की घटना के बाद प्रशासन अलर्ट है। इस बार कोई भी चूक न हो, इसलिए पहले से ही सभी तैयारियां पूरी की गई हैं। पाढा में सीएम के कार्यक्रम से एक दिन पहले कार्यक्रम स्थल पर तोड़फोड़ की गई थी। इसके बाद कैमला में सीएम के आने से पहले ही किसानों ने वहां पर हैलीपेड और कार्यक्रम स्थल पर पहुंचकर जमकर तोड़फोड़ की थी।

सीएम को तुरंत अपना कार्यक्रम कैंसिल करना पड़ा था। कैमला गांव में काफी नुकसान भी हो गया था। इसलिए प्रशासन ने गणतंत्र दिवस पर एनडीआरआई की ओर जाने वाले रास्तों पर बैरिकेड लगाए जाएंगे, जो लोग कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लेने के लिए जाएंगे, उनकी इंट्री होगी।

शांति बनाकर रखें

गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह को लेकर जनता की सुविधा को ध्यान में रखते हुए एडवाइजरी जारी की है, ताकि ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था बाधित न हो। एडवाइजरी के अनुसार आम जनता एवं वाहनों के प्रवेश निषेध मार्ग और प्रवेश मार्ग निर्धारित किए गए हैं। लोगों से अपील है कि वह प्रशासन का सहयोग करेंगे। शांति बनाकर रखें।
-गंगाराम पुनिया, एसपी करनाल

