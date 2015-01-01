पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:पांच सालाें में सबसे ठंडा रहा 23 नवंबर का दिन, 2016 में 30 डिग्री और इस बार 22.6 डिग्री रहा पारा

करनालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 25 नवंबर के बाद तेजी से बढ़ेगी ठंड, फिलहाल धुंध पड़ने की आशंका नहीं

मौसम में सर्दी बढ़ती जा रही है। भले ही साेमवार को हवा की गति कम रही है, लेकिन आसमान में हल्के बादलों की वजह से ठंड में कोई कमी नहीं आई। 23 नवंबर के दिन ठंड ने पिछले पांच सालों में रिकाॅर्ड कायम कर दिया है।

पांच साल पहले वर्ष 2016 में इस दिन अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकाॅर्ड हुआ था। लेकिन इस बार अधिकतम तापमान 22.6 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 8.1 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।

पांच साल पहले की तुलना में इस वर्ष सवा 7 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान कम रहा। माैसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार 25 नवंबर के बाद तेजी से ठंड बढ़ेगी। एक दिसंबर तक ठंड और कड़क होगी। बादलों की वजह से धुंध आने की संभावना नहीं बन रही हैं।

केंद्रीय मृदा लवणता अनुसंधान संस्थान के मौसम विभाग के अनुसार सोमवार को अधिकतम और न्यूनतम जो तापमान रिकाॅर्ड हुआ, वह पिछले पांच सालों में सबसे सबसे कम है। इस बार नवंबर के माह में दिसंबर के पहले पखवाड़े के बराबर ठंड हो रही है।

फिलहाल साफ रहेगा मौसम : हरियाणा कृषि विश्वविद्यालय हिसार के कृषि मौसम विभाग के एचओडी डाॅ. मदनलाल खीचड़ के अनुसार आने वाले दिनों में फिलहाल धुंध पड़ने की संभावना नहीं। मौसम साफ रहेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें