मौसम:दिन का तापमान घटने लगा, 29 डिग्री पर आया, बढ़ती ठंड में प्रदूषण स्वास्थ्य पर खतरा, हवा में नमी से ज्यादा समस्या

करनालएक घंटा पहले
नवंबर महीने की बढ़ती तारीखों के साथ ही ठंड भी बढ़ने लगी है। रात के तापमान के साथ दिन के तापमान में भी गिरावट आ गई है। पहली बार अधिकतम तापमान 29 डिग्री पर आ गया है, जबकि रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 11.5 डिग्री पर है। मंगलवार को आसमान में सूरज की किरणें निस्तेज रही हैं, जिसे तापमान में गिरावट आने से लोगों ने दिन में बदलने मौसम का अहसास किया।

दिन में घटते तापमान से दिवाली तक अच्छी खासी ठंड होने की संभावना जताई जा रही है। बढ़ती ठंड के बीच वायु प्रदूषण के चलते लोगों के स्वास्थ्य पर खतरा बना हुआ है। क्योंकि हवा की मंद गति और नमी के चलते प्रदूषण के कण अधिक देर तक हवा में तैरते रहते हैं, जिसे लोगों को सांस लेने में समस्या आती है। सांस के रोगियों लिए तो यह समस्या बड़ी दिक्कत भरी हो जाती है।

दो माह से नहीं बरसे बादल, अधिक होगी ठंड

केंद्रीय मृदा लवणता अनुसंधान संस्थान के मौसम विभाग के अनुसार पिछले दो माह बिना बरसात के ही निकल गए हैं। एक दिन भी बारिश नहीं हुई है। इससे इस बार अधिक ठंड होने की संभावना जताई जा रही है।

बदलते मौसम में बढ़ती ठंड में कोरोना संक्रमण का ज्यादा खतरा

बदलते मौसम में बढ़ती ठंड में कोरोना संक्रमण का अधिक खतरा रहता है। क्योंकि ठंड लगने पर सर्दी, जुकाम, बुखार व खांसी होती है। उसी तरह से कोरोना होने पर भी इसी तरह के लक्ष्ण सामने आते हैं। कल्पना चावला राजकीय मेडिकल कॉलेज के छाती रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. अभिनव डागर के अनुसार बदलते मौसम में लापरवाही बरतना सही नहीं है। क्योंकि इस बार कोरोना काल चल रहा है, इसलिए अधिक सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है।

वायु प्रदूषण में हुई बढ़ोतरी, ठंड के मौसम में अधिक असर

वायु प्रदूषण की स्तर पर भी पहले से अधिक बढ़ गया है। पिछले 10 दिन पहले पीएम 2.5 में अधिकतम एक्यूआई 321 माइक्रोग्राम पर क्यूब था, जबकि मंगलवार को 403 दर्ज हुआ है। साफ है वायु प्रदूषण कम होने की बजाए बढ़ा दी है। डाॅक्टराें के अनुसार ठंड के दिनों में वायु प्रदूषण अधिक असर डालता है, क्योंकि हवा में नमी के चलते प्रदूषण के कण अधिक समय तक हवा में तैरते रहते हैं। जिससे लोगाें को सांस लेने में तकलीफ आती है।

