पहल:शहर के पार्कों में मिलेगी ओपन एयर जिम की सुविधा, सैर सपाटे के साथ लोग व्यायाम कर खुद को फिट रख सकेंगे

करनालएक घंटा पहले
शहर के लोग पार्कों में सैर-सपाटे के साथ-साथ पार्कों में व्यायाम भी कर सकेंगे। सिटी के पार्कों में ओपन एयर जिम स्थापित किए जाएंगे। इस योजना के तहत स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के अंतर्गत 70 पार्कों में ओपन एयर जिम स्थापित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। इन पार्कों के लिए टेंडर लगाया गया है, जल्द ही टेंडर ओपन होने के बाद पार्कों में ओपन एयर जिम लगाने का कार्य शुरू होगा।

अगले छह माह में शहर के लोगों को अपनी कॉलोनी व मोहल्ले के आस-पास की पार्कों में ओपन एयर जिम की सुविधा मिलेगी। इन पार्कों में बच्चों से लेकर बुजुर्ग तक अपनी सुविधा के अनुसार व्यायाम कर कर सकेंगे। स्मार्ट सिटी के तहत इस प्रोजेक्ट पर प्रमुखता से काम किया जाएगा।

सेक्टरों के पार्कों में लग चुके ओपन एयर जिम
सेक्टरों के अधिकतर पार्कों में ओपन एयर जिम लग चुके हैं, जहां पर लोग अपनी इच्छा से व्यायाम करने पहुंचते हैं। ओपन एयर जिम का यह फायदा है कि लोग सुबह-शाम जब भी उन्हें टाइम सूट करता है उसी के अनुसार वे उनका उपयोग कर सकते हैं।

जिम की मोटी फीस से मिलेगा छुटकारा
बहुत से लोगों को हलका व्यायाम करना होता है, लेकिन अगर वे प्रोफेशनल जिम ज्वाइन करते हैं तो उनके सामने कई तरह की दिक्कत आती हैं। एक तो उनको अपनी जरूरत का समय नहीं मिल पाता है, दूसरा फीस चुकानी पड़ती है। इसके अलावा उन्हें जिम के लिए दूर भी जाना पड़ सकता है।

जल्द ही टेंडर होने पर जिम लगाने का कार्य शुरू कराया जाएगा
शहर के सभी पार्कों में ओपन एयर जिम की सुविधा दी जाएगी। 70 पार्कों में ओपन एयर जिम के लिए टेंडर लगाया गया है। जल्द ही टेंडर होने पर जिम लगाने का कार्य शुरू कराया जाएगा। -निशांत कुमार यादव, डीसी एवं सीईटो करनाल स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड, करनाल।

