  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Karnal
  • The Risk Of Pollution Increased On Diwali, Then AQI Reached 230, If Fireworks Do Not Stop Then It Will Be Difficult To Breathe

प्रदूषण का खतरा:दिवाली पर बढ़ा प्रदूषण का खतरा, फिर एक्यूआई 230 पर पहुंचा, आतिशबाजी नहीं रुकी तो सांस लेना भी होगा मुश्किल

करनालएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

दिवाली पर प्रदूषण का खतरा बढ़ गया है। क्योंकि दिवाली की खुशियों को सेलिब्रेट करने के लिए लोग आतिशबाजी चलाते हैं। हालांकि इस बार पटाखों पर बैन है, लेकिन यह तो त्योहार का दिन ही बताएगा कि यह बैन कितना सफल रहा। कोरोना के बावजूद जिस तरह से लोगों ने बाजार में खरीदारी के लिए पहुंचकर उत्साह दिखाया है, इससे जाहिर होता है कि वे धूम-धड़ाके के साथ खुशियाें को सेलिब्रेट करने वाले हैं। अगर त्योहार की खुशियों को सेलिब्रेट करने में आतिशबाजी का प्रयोग किया गया तो दिवाली पर प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ने का खतरा रहेगा।

पिछले दिनों उत्तर-पश्चिमी हवा चलने से प्रदूषण का स्तर कम हुआ था, लेकिन दोबारा से प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ने लगा है। शुक्रवार को पीएम-2.5 में एवरेज एक्यूआई 230 पर पहुंच गया, जबकि दो दिन पहले यह 159 पर आ गया था। अधिकतम एक्यूआई 335 पर पहुंच गया है। दिवाली पर आतिशबाजी चलने न चलने पर निर्भर करेगा कि आजकल में प्रदूषण का स्तर किस स्टेज पर रहेगा।

पर्यावरण प्रदूषण फिर से पुअर जोन में पहुंच गया है। जिसमें फिर से सांस के रोगियों को कष्ट होने लगा है। प्रदूषण का एवरेज स्तर 230 पर पहुंच गया है। इससे पीएम-2.5 में वायु में प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ गया है। इससे सांस के मरीजों को दिक्कत आ रही है।

गेहूं की बिजाई का भी पर्यावरण पर असर

गेहूं की बिजाई के लिए खेतों की जुताई भी चल रही है। इससे खेतों में धूल उड़ती है जो हवा के साथ पर्यावरण में फैलता है। नवंबर के पूरे माह में गेहूं की बिजाई का कार्य पूरे जोरों पर रहेगा।

15 को बादल व बूंदाबांदी की संभावना

शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 28 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान 11.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज हुआ। मौसम विभाग के पूर्वानुमान के अनुसार 15 नवंबर काे बादल व बूंदाबांदी की संभावना बन रही है।

