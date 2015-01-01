पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी का प्रयास:पुरानी अनाज मंडी की एसबीआई शाखा में चोरी का प्रयास, पैसे नहीं निकाल पाए तो की तोड़फोड़

करनाल29 मिनट पहले
  • रात को चोर छत के रास्ते से गेट के ताले तोड़कर बैंक में घुसे

पुरानी अनाज मंडी की एसबीआई की शाखा में चोरों ने ताले तोड़कर कैश चुराने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन कामयाब नहीं हुए। रुपए नहीं चुरा पाए तो जाते समय बैंक के अंदर तोड़फोड़ कर गए। सुबह कर्मचारी जब बैंक में पहुंचे तो चोरी की घटना का पता चला। तुरंत इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी। मधुबन एसएफएल की टीम और सीआईए पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंची।

शाखा प्रबंधक राजेश साहू ने बताया कि रात को ढाई बजे के करीब चोर छत के ऊपर वाला ताला तोड़कर बैंक के अंदर घुसे। इसके अलावा एक और दरवाजा तोड़ा। बैंक के अंदर घुसकर सीसीटीवी कैमरे तोड़ दिए। दो अलमारियों को भी राॅड से तोड़ने का प्रयास किया। दो स्वयं मशीनों को भी तोड़ दिया। बैंक मैनेजर ने बताया कि शाखा में कैश भी कम होता है, दूसरा जहां कैश रखा था, उसे चोर तोड़ नहीं पाए। इसलिए कैश बच गया। चोरों ने पूरे बैंक को खंगाला, लेकिन कैश नहीं चुरा पाए। चोर करीब ढाई बजे बैंक में घुसे थे और लगभग सुबह चार बजे तक उन्होंने बैंक में चोरी का प्रयास किया।

इसी दौरान कई मशीनों को तोड़ दिया। सीसीटीवी तोड़ने से उनकी फुटेज नहीं आ सकी। मधुबन से भी टीम ने आकर फिंगर प्रिंट लिए। इसके अलावा सिटी थाना पुलिस और सीआईए पुलिस ने भी मौके का मुआयना किया। पुलिस ने शाखा मैनेजर की शिकायत पर अज्ञात चोरों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज छानबीन शुरू कर दी। आसपास के सीसीटीवी कैमरे भी देखे जा रहे हैं। चोर जहां से आए थे, छत के आसपास के लगे कैमरों को भी देखा जा रहा है। बैंक में दिन में तो गार्ड की डयूटी रहती है, लेकिन रात को ड्यूटी नहीं रहती, इसलिए चोर बैंक के अंदर घुसने में कामयाब हो गए। बैंक के साथ काेने में एटीएम मशीन भी लगी हैं, लेकिन दोनों एटीएम सुरक्षित हैं।

मंडी में 15 दिन पहले भी हुई थी चोरी
पुरानी अनाज मंडी में करीब 15 दिन पहले भी शराब कारोबारी के कार्यालय में भी चोरी हुई थी। यहां से भी चोर करीब कैश चुराकर ले गए थे। लेकिन यह मामला ट्रेस हो गया है। पुलिस ने चोरों को पकड़ लिया है।

बड़ी लापरवाही; बरतनी चाहिए सावधानी
चोर बेशक कैश चुराने में कामयाब नहीं हुए। लेकिन बैंक की यह बड़ी लापरवाही है। रात को चोर बैंक के अंदर घुस गए। दो से तीन घंटे तक बैंक में चोरी का प्रयास किया। बैंक ने शाखा में कोई गार्ड भी नहीं रखा हुआ है। इसके अलावा पुरानी अनाज मंडी शहर के बीच में पड़ती हैं, यहां पर पुलिस की गश्त होनी चाहिए, पहले भी यहां पर कई वारदात हो चुकी हैं। पुलिस की भी इसकी लापरवाही है।

