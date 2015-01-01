पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म:जमदग्नि तीर्थ पर हर रविवार होती है विशेष पूजा और दशहरे की दूज को लगता है मेला

करनाल
अंतरराष्ट्रीय गीता महोत्सव कार्यक्रमाें पर इस बार जिले के सभी तीर्थों पर ऑनलाइन प्रसारण किया जाएगा। जिले का पांचवा तीर्थ करनाल से लगभग 31 किलोमीटर दूर गांव जलमाना में स्थित है। इस तीर्थ का संबंध महर्षि परशुराम के पिता महर्षि जमदग्नि से है। तीर्थ पर स्थित सरोवर जमदग्नि कुंड कहलाता है। जनश्रुतियों के अनुसार यह स्थल महर्षि जमदग्नि का आश्रम है।

जहां वह अपनी पत्नी रेणुका एवं अपने पुत्रों के साथ निवास करते थे। इनके पुत्र परशुराम पिता के परम भक्त थे जिन्होंने एक बार पिता की आज्ञा का पालन करते हुए अपनी माता रेणुका को मार दिया था। पिता से वरदान पाकर पुन उन्होंने माता को पुनर्जीवित करवा लिया था। तीर्थ में हर रविवार को विशेष पूजा होती है तथा दशहरे की दूज को मेला लगता है।

पंचदेव तीर्थ कुरुक्षेत्र भूमि के तीर्थों का संबंध हिंदु धर्म के पांच प्रमुख संप्रदायों से माना जाता है

पंचदेव नामक यह तीर्थ करनाल से लगभग 29 किलोमीटर दूर गांव पाढ़ा में स्थित है। कुरुक्षेत्र भूमि के तीर्थों का संबंध हिंदु धर्म के पांच प्रमुख संप्रदायों से माना जाता है। वर्तमान में इस तीर्थ में केवल एक शिव मंदिर है। परंतु जैसा कि नाम से स्पष्ट है कि प्राचीन काल में इस तीर्थ में शैव, सौर, शाक्त, वैष्णव एवं गाणपत्य मतांतरों के प्रमुख देवताओं जैसे शिव, सूर्य, शक्ति, विष्णु एवं गणेश के मंदिर स्थापित रहे होंगे।

जो कि कालांतर में कई कारणों से लुप्तप्राय हो गए होंगे। वर्तमान में यहां स्थित पंचदेव तीर्थों में से रामकुंडी, श्योरगढ़ी एवं डेरा संतराम ही ज्ञात हैं जो कि कभी तीन प्रमुख देवताओं के उपासना स्थल रहे होंगे। शेष अन्य दो स्थल लुप्तप्राय हो गए हैं। तीर्थ सरोवर की विशालता को देखते हुए भी इस तीर्थ की पौराणिक महत्ता प्रकट होती है।

