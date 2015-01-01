पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसे:दीपावली पर चार अलग-अलग सड़क हादसों में तीन लोगों की मौत, दो कार व एक कैंटर क्षतिग्रस्त

करनाल2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हाईवे पर दो लोगों की मौत हो जाने के बाद पुलिस कार्रवाई करते हुए।
  • हाईवे घरौंडा के पास कैंटर और ट्रक की टक्कर में कैंटर चालक और सहायक की मौके पर ही मौत

दीपावली के दिन अलग-अलग चार सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि दो कारें, एक कैंटर क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। पुलिस ने कल्पना चावला राजकीय मेडिकल काॅलेज में पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया। पहला हादसा, हाईवे पर घरौंडा के पास हुआ, जिसमें कैंटर चालक कुलदीप सिंह वासी फगवाडा गांव जिला होशियारपुर पंजाब और भीम सिंह वासी झारखंड की मौत हो गई। दूसरे हादसे में मोटरसाइकिल चालक ने बरसत गांव में 54 वर्षीय महिला कमला को टक्कर मारी। इससे महिला की मौत हो गई। इसके अलावा सेक्टर-14 में खड़ी हुई कार पर बिजली का खंभा गिर गया और चंडीगढ़ से दिल्ली जाते वक्त हाईवे पर एनबीजीआर के नजदीक होंडा सिटी कार चालक का संतुलन बिगड़ने से ग्रिल तोड़ते हुए दूसरी दिशा में पहुंच गई। इससे दोनों कारें क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई।

कैंटर में फंसी मिली चालक और कर्मचारी की डेडबॉडी
धारूहेड़ा स्थित सिल्वर टोनस कंपनी के दो कर्मचारी कुलदीप और भीम सिंह हिमाचल के ऊना में सामान लेकर जा रहे थे। घरौंडा के नजदीक हाईवे पर उनके कैंटर की टक्कर ट्रक से हो गई। यह हादसा शनिवार रात करीब एक बजे हुआ। ट्रक ड्राइवर मौके से फरार हो गया। कैंटर चालक कुलदीप सिंह और कर्मचारी भीम सिंह उसमें फंस गए और लगी चोटों के कारण उनकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। धारूहेडा स्थित कंपनी के कर्मचारी अमरदीप गुप्ता ने बताया कि चालक कुलदीप सिंह और भीम सिंह दोनों ही कंपनी के कर्मचारी थे। उनकी कंपनी की धारूहेड़ा यूनिट एक है, जबकि हिमाचल के ऊना में यूनिट दो है। एक यूनिट से दूसरी यूनिट में सामान लेकर जा रहे थे। रास्ते में एक्सीडेंट में दोनों की मौत हो गई। घरौंडा थाना से जांच अधिकारी सतीश कुमार ने बताया कि ट्रक चालक पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

ग्रिल तोड़ते हुए कार के दोनों एयर बैग खुले
रविवार को हाईवे स्थित एनबीजीआर के पास एक होंडा सिटी कार के सामने एक गाड़ी चालक ने इमरजेंसी ब्रेक लगा दिए। इससे उसकी गाड़ी का संतुलन बिगड़ गया और कार चंडीगढ़ से दिल्ली जाते हुए ग्रिल तोड़कर दिल्ली से चंडीगढ़ की दिशा में पहुंच गई। इससे चालक का बचाव रहा और कार क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। कार चालक डॉ. आदिम मिर्जा ने बताया कि वह चंडीगढ़ से दिल्ली जा रहा था। मेरे सामने वाली गाड़ी चालक ने इमरजेंसी ब्रेक लगा दिए। इससे गाड़ी का संतुलन बिगड़ गया और कार ग्रिल तोड़कर दूसरी दिशा में पहुंच गई। इससे कार के दोनों एयर बैग खुल गए। मेरा बचाव रहा , लेकिन कार डैमेज हो गई।

बाइक की टक्कर से महिला की मौत
गांव बरसत में तेज रफ्तार मोटरसाइकिल की टक्कर से खेत से घर पैदल जा रही 54 साल की महिला कमला देवी की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने मोटरसाइकिल को कब्जे में ले लिया है और चालक फरार है। कल्पना चावला राजकीय मेडिकल काॅलेज में पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया। पुलिस जांच अधिकारी कर्मबीर सिंह ने बताया कि बरसत गांव वासी महिला कमला देवी अपने खेत से घर की तरफ जा रही थे। पीछे से मोटरसाइकिल चालक ने टक्कर मारी। इससे महिला की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

सेक्टर-14 में जर्जर बिजली का खंभा कार पर गिरने से नुकसान
सेक्टर-14 स्थित मकान के बाहर खड़ी कर रखी कार के ऊपर एक जर्जर बिजली का खंभा गिर गया। इससे कार क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। सेक्टर-14 के विकास, संदीप ने बताया कि जर्जर खंभे को बदलवाने के लिए बिजली निगम में कई बार शिकायत कर चुके हैं, लेकिन खंभे को बदला नहीं गया। कार पर खंभा गिरने से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। सूचना मिलते पर बिजली निगम ने मौके पर जाकर खंभे को क्रेन की मदद से कार के ऊपर से उठाया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें