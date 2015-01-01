पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड 19:कोरोना से 23 साल की महिला सहित दो की मौत और 59 केस, अब मोहल्लों में सैंपलिंग करेगी टीम, मास्क पर सख्ती

करनाल2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नीलोखेड़ी. डाॅ. वनीता सिंह कोविड -19 का टेस्ट करते हुए।
  • मास्क न पहनने वाले लोगों का पुलिस ने करवाया कोरोना जांच, अंबेडकर चौक पर मोबाइल वैन से किए टेस्ट

जिले में कोरोना खतरनाक स्थिति में पहुंच गया है। इस रोजाना मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने के साथ ही मौत के आकड़े भी बढ़ रहे हैं। सोमवार को इंद्री की 23 साल की महिला और ऐंचला के 72 साल के बुजुर्ग की कोरोना से मौत हो गई।

इसके अलावा 59 पॉजिटिव केस भी आए हैं। बढ़ते खतरे को देखते हुए स्वस्थ्य विभाग टेस्टिंग बढ़ाने की योजना बनाया है। अब टीमें गली मोहल्लों में जाकर सैंपल लेगी। प्रशासन भी कोविड नियमों के प्रति लापरवाही करने वालों के खिलाफ कड़ा रूख अपनाएगी। अब मास्क न लगाने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन न करने वालों का सख्ती से चालान किया जाएगा।

बीते माह कुछ दिनों की राहत के बाद अचानक फिर कोरोना के आकड़े बढ़ने लगे हैं। इस माह अबतक 953 से ज्यादा केस आ चुके हैं। इसके अलावा 10 की मौत हो चुकी है। बीते माह रिकवरी रेट अधिक आने और केस कम आने से मेडिकल कालेज लगभग खाली हो गया जो फिर भर गया।

सोमवार को 59 केस आए हैं। इनमें 26 केस एंटीजेन टेस्ट और 33 केस आरटीपीसीआर से पाए गए हैं। हालांकि राहत की बात रही 58 मरीज ठीक होकर घर लौटे हैं।

जिसने टेस्ट कराने से मना किया उसका किया चालान

अंबेडकर चौक पर पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की मोबाइल वैन खड़ी थी। पुलिस ने चारों और नाके लगाए थे। जो बाइक या कार में मास्क नहीं लगाए था, उसे रोक कर कोरोना का टेस्ट कराया गया। पुलिस कर्मचारियों का कहना है कि ऐसे लापरवाह लोगों का टेस्ट जरूरी है। दो महिलाएं स्कूटी पर मास्क नहीं लगाए थी, उन्हें कोरोना का टेस्ट करवाने के लिए कहा। लेकिन दोनों ने मना कर दिया। उनका मास्क का चालान किया गया।

नीलोखेड़ी क्षेत्र में अब तक 4000 सैंपल

नीलोखेड़ी नीलोखेड़ी में 23 से 27 नवंबर तक कोरोना के टेस्ट किए जाएंगे। डॉ. वनिता सिंह ने बताया कि प्रतिदिन 100 लोगों का सेंपल लिया जाएगा। नीलोखेड़ी सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्र को जोड़कर अभी तक 4000 लोगों के सेंपल लिए गए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि लोगों को टेस्टिंग के साथ सोशल डिस्टेसिंग, मास्क लगाने सहित अन्य जानकारियां भी दी जा रही हैं। टीम में एलटी प्रमोद कुमार, सुनीता, कविता व सुमिता को शामिल हैं।

लक्षण दिखें तो तुरंत टेस्ट कराएं

सीएम योगेश शर्मा ने बताया कि अस्पताल और पीएचएवी में लोग कोरोना के टेस्ट कम करवा रहे हैं। अब गली और मोहल्लों में भी मोबाइल वैन जाएंगी। सोमवार को 1514 लोगों के कोरोना टेस्ट लिए गए। स्वास्थ्य विभाग टेस्ट की संख्या ज्यादा बढ़ाएगा। उन्होंने अपील की है कि जिसमें लक्षण दिखाई दें, वे अपना टेस्ट अवश्य कराए

मौत का कारण यह भी: अन्य बीमारियों से पीड़ित थे मरीज

ऐंचला 72 साल के बुजुर्ग को बुखार के चलते मेडिकल कॉलेज में दाखिल कराया था। कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने पर श्रीहरि अस्तपताल में रेफर किया गया। बीपी व शुगर की दिक्कत थी। उसे आक्सीजन पर भी रखा गया। लेकिन उसकी मौत हो गई।

इंद्री के वार्ड नंबर-8 की 23 साल की महिला कई साल से बीमार थी। बुखार के चलते मेडिकल कॉलेज में भर्ती कराया था। कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। उसे पीजीआई चंडीगढ़ रेफर कर दिया। महिला को आईसीयू में रखा गया था

यहां मिले कोरोना पॉजिटिव :

सेक्टर-32 में सरकारी कर्मचारी, असंध बस अड्डा के पास 28 साल की महिला, सेक्टर-7 में 25 साल की महिला, सालवन में 70 साल की महिला, सेक्टर-13 में महिला और पुरुष, सेक्टर-4 में पांच लोग, सेक्टर-6 में एक परिवार की महिला और पुरुष, कुंजपुरा में बिजली कर्मचारी, सब्जी मंडी में कर्मचारी, सेक्टर-7 में 47 साल का व्यक्ति, इंद्री के वार्ड-8 में हाऊस वाइफ व शेखपुरा में किसान ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें