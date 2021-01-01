पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वैक्सीनेशन:16 फरवरी से शुरू होगा दूसरे फेज का टीकाकरण, 11 हजार डोज पहुंची

करनाल5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
करनाल. काेराेना की वैक्सीन लगवाते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
करनाल. काेराेना की वैक्सीन लगवाते हुए।
  • 7 फरवरी तक डाटा फीड होगा, डीसी भी लगवाएंगे कोरोना वैक्सीन

कोरोना महामारी के खिलाफ वैक्सीनेशन का काम जारी है। स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को 15 फरवरी तक टीका लगाया जाएगा। दूसरे फेज में अधिकारी, पुलिस कर्मचारी, होम गार्ड जवान, रेवेन्यू और जेल के कर्मचारियों को टीका लगाया जाएगा। 15 फरवरी तक स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारी और कर्मचारियों को टीका लगाया जाएगा। 16 फरवरी को दूसरे फेज का टीकाकरण शुरू हो जाएगा।

इसके लिए 11 हजार वैक्सीन और पहुंच गई हैं। रेवेन्यू, पुलिस, होम गार्ड, पुलिस जवानों का डाटा फीड किया जा चुका है, अब तक 7076 कर्मचारियों का डाटा पोर्टल पर फीड किया जा चुका है। सफाई कर्मचारियों का डाटा भी फीड किया जा रहा है। अब तक 6500 स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को टीका लगाया जा चुका है, बाकि बचे कर्मचारियों को भी जल्द टीका लगाया जाएगा।

दूसरे फेज में अधिकारी भी लगवाएंगे टीका : डीसी निशांत कुमार यादव ने कहा कि दूसरे फेज में मैं खुद कोरोना का टीका लगवाउंगा। इसके अलावा अन्य अधिकारी भी टीका लगवाएंगे। निशांत कुमार यादव ने कहा कि टीके को लेकर संकोच समाप्त होना चाहिए क्योंकि कोविड-19 टीकाकरण हमें इस महामारी को समाप्त करने की दिशा में ले जा रहा है। कुछ लोग भ्रांतियां फैला रहे हैं, लेकिन ऐसा कुछ नहीं है।

पांच केस पॉजिटिव मिले : जिले में अब तक 11157 मामले पॉजिटिव हैं, जिनमें से 153 मरीजों की मृत्यु हो चुकी है, 65 एक्टिव हैं, 10939 मरीज ठीक होकर अपने घर चले गए हैं। जिले में मंगलवार को 5 केस पाॅजिटिव पाए गए हैं। एक्टिव केसों की संख्या भी लगातार घट रही है। जिले में 67 एक्टिव केस रह गए हैं। सितंबर में एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 800 के करीब पहुंच गई थी।

अब लोगों को ज्यादा सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है। मेडिकल कॉलेज में एमबीबीएस के छात्रों का नया बैच पहुंचा, पढ़ाई शुरू कल्पना चावला राजकीय मेडिकल कॉलेज में एमबीबीएस के विद्यार्थियों का नया बैच पहुंच गया है। नए बैच में करीब 120 छात्रों ने दाखिला लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser