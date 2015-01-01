पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्री राम कथा:हमें भगवान राम के चरित्र का करना चाहिए अनुसरण : स्वामी हरि प्रसाद

करनाल41 मिनट पहले
स्वामी हरि प्रसाद महाराज ने कहा कि भगवान राम की पूजा केवल इसलिए नहीं होती कि वह भगवान के अवतार थे, अपितु भगवान के अवतारों द्वारा स्थापित मर्यादाओं और उच्च चरित्र का जीवन जीने के कारण युगांतर तक पूजा होती रहेगी। हमें चरित्र की पूजा करनी चाहिए। स्वामी हरी प्रसाद छठ पर्व सेवा समिति मंडल की ओर से सूर्य मंदिर में आयोजित श्री राम कथा में प्रवचन कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि जाही विधि रखे राम ताहि विधि रहिए यह छोटा सा मंत्र मनुष्य अपने जीवन के प्रत्येक व्यवहार में सिद्ध कर ले तो जीवन के अंतिम क्षण तक सुख मिलेगा।

छठ पर्व सेवा समिति मंडल के प्रधान सुरेश कुमार यादव ने जिला प्रशासन और लोगों से आग्रह किया कि 20 और 21 नवंबर को महाछठ पर्व के अवसर पर होने वाले कार्यक्रम में धैर्य बनाए रखते हुए कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाएं। इस अवसर पर शत्रुघन राय, अर्जुन पंडित, उमेश चौहान, घनश्याम, विश्वनाथ मेहतो, भूषण यादव, दिलीप कुमार, भोला राय, रामविलास, राम बहादुर मौजूद रहे।

दूसरों को नमस्कार करने से होता है पुण्य अर्जित: मुनि पीयूष

पीयूष मुनि महाराज ने श्री आत्म मनोहर जैन आराधना मंदिर में कहा कि दूसरों को नमस्कार करने से भी पुण्य अर्जित होता है। नमन करने में कुछ भी खर्च नहीं करना पड़ता, केवल अपने अहं को नमाना पड़ता है। नम्र होना सबसे कठिन है। केवल सिर झुकाने से ही पुण्य प्राप्त हो सकता है। वैदिक, बौद्ध एवं जैन-सभी संस्कृतियों में नमन का उल्लेख किया गया है। नमन करने से आत्मिक उत्थान एवं कल्याण संभव है। साधु-संतों तथा भगवान को नमन करने से कर्मों की निर्जरा होती है तथा ऐसे नमन से आत्म-हित होता है। नमन करने से लौकिक लाभ भी होते है तथा लौकिक इच्छाओं की पूर्ति भी होती है।

मुनि ने कहा कि अहंकारी व्यक्ति कभी नमन नहीं कर सकता। नमन करने से पुण्य का बंधन होता है। वह पुण्य व्यक्ति को उच्च कुल, जाति तथा गति में ले जाता है। नमन करने में कुछ भी जेब से खर्च नहीं होता। किसी को हाथ जोड़ने में कुछ भी नहीं लगता। बड़ों का आदर-सम्मान छोटों का कर्त्तव्य है। गुणी व्यक्ति ही झुकता है और मूर्ख व्यक्ति झुकते नहीं, अपितु टूट जाते हैं। नमन करने से अनेक सामाजिक लाभ होते हैं। नम्र व्यक्ति को ही ज्ञान होता है, ज्ञान से ही सदाचार आता है तथा सदाचार से ही व्यक्ति की मुक्ति होती है। इसलिए यदि झुकना सीख लिया जाए तो कभी भी कहीं कोई क्लेश-टकराव नहीं हो सकता। इस तरह जीवन में स्थायी रूप से सुख-शांति की प्रतिष्ठा की जा सकती है।

