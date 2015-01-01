पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:सुशासन दिवस से ई-ऑफिस प्रोजेक्ट के माध्यम से होंगे कार्यालयों में काम

करनालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगराधीश विजया मलिक ने कहा कि जिले के अधिकतर कार्यालयों का कार्य ऑनलाइन हो रहा है। इसके अलावा आगामी 25 दिसंबर सुशासन दिवस से सभी कार्यालयों में भी कार्यों की ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया शुरू हो जाएगी। इसके बाद किसी भी कार्यालय में फिजिकल फाइल या कागज को मूवमेंट करने की अनुमति नहीं होगी। अगर कोई ऐसा करता पाया गया तो उसके विरूद्ध कानूनी कार्यवाही अमल में लाई जाएगी।

उन्होंने ई-ऑफिस की जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि सरकारी कामकाज में पारदर्शिता लाने, सुशासन देने व भ्रष्टाचार को रोकने के उद्देश्य से ई-ऑफिस प्रोजेक्ट की शुरुआत की जा रही है। मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल का यह मिशन मोड प्रोजेक्ट है, इसमें कोई भी अधिकारी या कर्मचारी लापरवाही न बरतें। ई-ऑफिस प्रोजेक्ट के लागू होने से क्लर्क से लेकर विभाग के मुखिया तक को ऑनलाइन कार्य करना होगा। कार्यालय के सभी अधिकारी व कर्मचारियों के नाम से ई-मेल आईडी बनेगी।

उन्होंने बताया कि संबंधित अधिकारी व कर्मचारी के पास एनआईसी की ओर से यूजर आईडी व पासवर्ड मिलेगा, इसलिए अपना स्थाई संपर्क नंबर मेल आईडी बनाते समय एड करें। इस प्रक्रिया में एडिट का ऑप्शन नहीं होगा। उन्होंने बताया कि जैसे ही सभी अधिकारी व कर्मचारियों की ईमेल आईडी बन जाएगी, उसके उपरांत प्रशिक्षण दिलवाया जाएगा ताकि उन्हें ई-ऑफिस का कार्य करते समय किसी प्रकार की दिक्कत का सामना न करना पड़े। इस बैठक में जिला सूचना अधिकारी महिपाल सीकरी व सीएमजीजीए अमृता दाटला उपस्थित रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें