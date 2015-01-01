पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन:18 तक सैनिक स्कूल में दाखिले के लिए कर सकते हैं आवेदन

करनालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहली बार सैनिक स्कूल कुंजपुरा में छठी कक्षा में 10 सीटों पर लड़कियां भी ले सकेंगी एडमिशन

जिले के कुंजपुरा सैनिक स्कूल में छठी से नाैवी कक्षा तक के दाखिले के लिए होने वाली प्रवेश परीक्षा की तारीखें बढ़ा दी गई हैं। यह परीक्षा राष्ट्रीय परीक्षा एजेंसी (एनटीए) आयोजित करेगी। सैनिक स्कूल में दाखिले के लिए विद्यार्थी 18 दिसंबर तक अावेदन कर सकते हैं। पहली बार सैनिक स्कूल कुंजपुरा में कक्षा छठी में 10 सीटों पर लड़कियां एडमिशन ले सकेंगी। सैनिक स्कूल में लड़कियों को स्कूल स्तर से आर्मी के लिए तैयार किया जाएगा।

जिससे महिलाएं भी आर्मी में जाॅइन कर देश की सेवा कर सकेंगी। इससे पहले सैनिक स्कूलों में प्रवेश के लिए आवेदन की प्रक्रिया 20 अक्टूबर से शुरू हुई थी। लेकिन अब आवेदन शुल्क का भुगतान 18 दिसंबर तक किया जा सकेगा। इस परीक्षा के जरिए सफल होने वाले लड़के व लड़कियां कक्षा छठी में दाखिला ले सकेंगी। इसके साथ ही कक्षा नौवीं में केवल लड़के दाखिला ले सकते हैं।

सैनिक स्कूलों में दाखिले के लिए आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि बढ़ाने के साथ -साथ प्रवेश परीक्षा की तारीख भी बढ़ा दी गई है। देशभर के सैनिक स्कूलों में अब प्रवेश के लिए होने वाला ऑल इंडिया सैनिक स्कूल एंट्रेस एग्जाम अब सात फरवरी को होगा। इससे पहले प्रवेश परीक्षा की तारीख 10 जनवरी निर्धारित की गई थी।

सैनिक स्कूल में इस प्रकार होगी आवेदन की प्रक्रिया

यदि कोई भी विद्यार्थी सैनिक स्कूल में एडमिशन लेना चाहते हैं तो एनटीए के परीक्षा पोर्टल aissee.nta.nic.in पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन अप्लाई कर सकते हैं। इस पोर्टल पर इसके लिए एप्लीकेशन फॉर्म दिया गया है। इसके अलावा होम पेज पर ही रजिस्ट्रेशन लिंक दिया गया है। जिस पर क्लिक करके मांगी गई जानकारी देकर सब्मिट करनी होगी। न्यू रजिस्ट्रेशन पर क्लिक करके ही पहले रजिस्ट्रेशन करना होगा। उसके बाद ही एप्लीकेशन नंबर और पासवर्ड की मदद से लॉगिन करके एप्लीकेशन फॉर्म सब्मिट कर सकते हैं।

