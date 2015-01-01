पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:कई किसानों की आजतक नहीं मिली धान की पेमेंट

निगदू22 मिनट पहले
कस्बे की नई अनाजमंडी में किसानों द्वारा बेची गई धान की पेमेंट अभी तक सभी किसानों को नहीं मिली है। सरकार 72 घंटे में फसल की पेमेंट करने के कई दावे करती है। अक्टूबर के पहले सप्ताह में बेची गई पीआर धान की पेमेंट अभी तक कई किसानों को नहीं मिली है। किसान अपने पैसों के लिये कभी आढ़ती तो कभी मार्केट कमेटी दफ्तर के चक्कर काटने को मजबूर हैं।

क्षेत्र के किसानों कृष्ण बारना, प्रदीप कौल, अन्नत राम पबनावा, सुरेंद्र कौल, सरदीप, राजबीर कौल का कहना है आढ़ती से पैसे ले नहीं सकते और सरकार दे नहीं रही। अनाजमंडी आढ़ती एसोसिएशन के प्रधान राजबीर सागवाल ने बताया कि किसानों की फसल के पैसों के लिए डीसी, एसडीएम, डीएफएससी, डीएम हैफेड के पास गुहार लगा चुके हैं।

लेकिन अभी तक कोई समाधान नहीं हुआ। उन्होंने कहा कि खरीद एजेंसियों ने ढेरी पास की, मार्केट कमेटी द्वारा गेट पास दिया गया। फिर भी अगर कोई टेक्निकल फाल्ट है तो इसमें किसानों का क्या कसूर। प्रधान राजबीर सागवाल ने बताया कि कुछ अकाउंट गलत होने की वजह से रुके हुए थे, उनको ठीक करवाए भी 15 दिन बीत चुके हैं। परंतु उनकी पेमेंट भी जारी नही की गई है।

