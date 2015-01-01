पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फ्रॉड:फर्जी सीए बनकर फोन पर खाता नंबर पूछ की 40 हजार की ठगी, केस दर्ज

निसिंग14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

साइबर ठग अलग-अलग तरीके अपनाकर लोगों से उनकी अकांउट डिटेल पूछकर लाखों की ठगी कर रहे हैं। ऐसे ही निसिंग एरिया में दो अलग-अलग ठगी के मामले सामने आए हैं। जिनमें ठग ने अपने आप को चार्टड अकाउंटेंट (सीए) बताकर दो बैंक उपभोक्ताओं से फोन पर बैंक अकाउंट नंबर जानकर खातों से 40 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए। इसकी भनक उपभोक्ताओं को तब लगी जब मोबाइल फोन पर बैंक अकाउंट से रुपए कटने के मैसेज आए।

पहले मामले में गोंदर निवासी अनिल कुमार ने बताया कि उसका गांव के ही सिंडिकेट बैंक में खाता है। अनाज मंडी में कमीशन एजेंट की दुकान है। शुक्रवार को मेरे मोबाइल पर एक फोन आया। जिसमें कॉल करने वाले व्यक्ति ने खुद को सीए बताते हुए अकाउंट में कुछ खामियां होने की बात कही। उसने इसी बहाने से उसका अकाउंट नंबर भी पूछ लिया।

जिसके कुछ देर बाद मेरे खाते से दो अलग अलग ट्रांजेक्शन के जरिए 20 हजार की राशि निकाल ली। वहीं, दूसरे मामले में भी ठग ने अपने आप को सीए बताकर एसबीआई उपभोक्ता अजय कुमार के साथ ठगी की। उसके खाते से भी 20 हजार की राशि निकाल ली। दोनों मामलों की शिकायत पुलिस को की गई है। पुलिस ने शिकायत के आधार पर केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें