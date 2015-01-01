पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निसिंग:ब्लाक समिति की दुकानों की मरम्मत करने का मामला उलझा

निसिंग20 मिनट पहले
निसिंग. गोंदर रोड पर दुकानों की दिवारों पर चल रहा निर्माण कार्य।
  • बीडीपीओ बोले- दुकानों की हो रही मरम्मत नगरपालिका नहीं रोक सकती

निसिंग के गोंदर रोड पर बनी ब्लाक समिति की करीब 14 दुकानों की रिपेयर करने का मामला तूल पकड़ता जा रहा है। इसमें नपा प्रशासन दुकानों का बिना नक्शा पास किए व चार्ज दिए दुकानों का नवीनीकरण होने की बात कह रहा है तो दूसरी ओर पंचायती राज विभाग के बीडीपीओ सुमित चौधरी इसको मरम्मत करने का नाम दे रहे है। बिना किसी नोटिफिकेशन के मंगलवार को भी दुकानों में निर्माण कार्य चला, जिसको रोकने के लिए नगरपालिका का कोई भी कर्मचारी मौके पर नहीं पहुंचा। पूरा मामला डीसी करनाल के संज्ञान में है।

जांच में यदि दोनों विभागों में से किसी भी विभाग की लापरवाही पाई गई तो कई कर्मचारियों व अधिकारियों पर गाज गिर सकती है। मामला जुलाई माह में उजागर हुआ था। 29 जुलाई को दुकानदारों ने बिना नपा की परमिशन लिए मरम्मत का कार्य शुरू किया था। जिसके बाद नपा ने मौके पर पहुंच कार्य रूकवा दिया था। इसके बाद मौके पर पंचायती विभाग के जेई ने आकर नपा सचिव से बात की थी। इसके अगले दिन दुकानदारों ने मामला बढ़ता देख दुकानों के ऊपर किए गए निर्माण को ढहा दिया।

मेटिरियल को भी खुर्द बुर्द कर दिया था। फिर 3 माह बीत जाने के बाद बीते शुक्रवार को भी मामला बढ़ गया। जहां बीच सड़क पर दुकानदारों व नपा कर्मियों के बीच जमकर हंगामा हुआ। मौके पर पहुंचें पंचायती विभाग के जेई भारतेंदू पाठक ने मरम्मत का कार्य शुरू करने की बात कही तो नपा प्रशासन ने पहले नक्शा फीस व डिवलेपमेंट चार्ज देकर मुरम्मत करने की बता कही। इसके बाद दोनों ने विभागों ने मामला डीसी करनाल के संज्ञान में दिया।

नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया

पंचायती राज विभाग डीसी करनाल के आदेशों की अवहेलना करके निर्माण कर रहा है। जबकि डीसी करनाल निशांत कुमार यादव ने नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है। जिसमें दुकानों की मरम्मत करने के लिए नपा प्रशासन को नक्शा फीस व डेवलपमेंट चार्ज सहित अन्य प्रकार की परमिशन लेने की बात कही है, लेकिन विभाग बावजूद इसके निर्माण कर रहा है। -मदन मोहन गर्ग, एमई नगरपालिका निसिंग।

प्रस्ताव हुआ था पास

सभी दुकानें ब्लाक समिति की है। दुकानों की मरम्मत के लिए एक प्रस्ताव पास हुआ था। जिसके बाद मरम्मत का कार्य शुरू करवाया गया है। दुकानों की केवल मुरम्मत की जा रही है न कि नवीनीकरण। नगर पालिका को पॉवर नहीं है कि वह दुकानों की मरम्मत करने का कार्य रोके। इसके बारे में डीसी करनाल को सूचित किया गया है।-सुमित चौधरी, बीडीपीओ निसिंग।

