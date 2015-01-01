पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पशु बांधने को लेकर फायरिंग का मामला:3 आरोपियों को अदालत ने भेजा जेल, अन्य की गिरफ्तारी का प्रयास जारी

निसिंगएक घंटा पहले
निसिंग में बुधवार को बाड़े में पशु बांधने को लेकर हुए दो पक्षों में झगड़े में हुई फायरिंग के मामले में पुलिस ने तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर कोर्ट में पेश किया। जहां से उन्हें जेल भेज दिया है। वहीं अन्य तीन आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस उनके ठिकानों पर छापेमारी कर रही है। थाना एसएचओ ने बताया कि पुलिस मामले की गहनता से जांच कर रही है।

इसके साथ ही फायरिंग करने वाले अन्य लोगों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए भी भरसक प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। जल्द ही अन्य आरोपियों को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा। घटना के दौरान गोली के छर्रे लगने से घायल बच्चे की भी स्थिति खतरे से बाहर है। गौरतलब है कि निसिंग के गुल्लरपुर रोड पर बुधवार को रिश्तेदारों में बाड़े में पशु बांधने को लेकर विवाद हो गया था।

विवाद इतना बढ़ गया था कि एक पक्ष ने दूसरे पक्ष के लोगों पर लगातार 15 से 20 राउंड फायर किए। जिसमें एक पक्ष के 11 वर्षीय बच्चे की टांग में गोली के छर्रे लगे और एक युवक को सिर में चोट लग गई। दोनों को निसिंग सीएचसी से प्राथमिक उपचार देने के बाद करनाल रेफर कर दिया। पुलिस ने मौके पर हथियारों, गोली के खोलों व जिंदा कारतूसों को कब्जे में लिया। फायरिंग करने वाले पक्ष के तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पूरी घटना दोनों परिवारों की पुरानी रंजिश के चलते घटित हुई।

