पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शर्मनाक:बहू ने ससुर पर लगाया दुष्कर्म का आरोप, पति समेत तीन पर केस दर्ज

निसिंग4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

क्षेत्र के एक गांव की महिला ने अपने ससुर पर रेप करने का आरोप लगाया है। इस साजिश में उसने पति, सास पर भी साथ देने का आरोप लगाया है। पुलिस ने तीन लोगों पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है। महिला ने आरोप लगाया कि उसकी शादी 2 साल पहले जींद जिला के एक गांव में शुभम के साथ हुई थी। उसके बाद से पूरा परिवार उसको दहेज की मांग को लेकर परेशान करने लगे।

जब उसने उनकी डिमांड पूरी नहीं की तो सास, ससुर व पति ने उसको अपने आपको बेचकर डिमांड पूरी करने की बात कही। इसके बाद उसका ससुर उस पर गंदी नजर रखने लगा। ससुर ने शारीरिक संबंध बनाने का दबाव बनाया। कहा कि यदि वह उसके साथ शारीरिक संबंध बनाएगी तो वह अपने बेटे व पत्नी को इस बारे में मना लेगा।

एक दिन वह ससुर को चाय देने उसके कमरे में गई तो उसने एकदम से उठकर दरवाजा बंद कर दिया और उसके साथ रेप किया। जिसके बाद उसके ससुर ने उसको यह बात किसी को बताने पर उसके भाई को जान से मारने की धमकी दी। महिला ने बताया कि उसका ससुर घर में एक तांत्रिक को लेकर आया और तांत्रिक के साथ शारीरिक संबंध बनाने का दबाव बनाने लगा। उसने विरोध कर अपनी जान बचाई। पुलिस ने महिला के बयान पर मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें