लोग परेशान:निसिंग की नपा मार्किट के बाहर लगे रहते हैं कचरे के ढेर

निसिंग19 मिनट पहले
निसिंग में सफाई व्यवस्था लचर पड़ी है। जगह जगह कचरे के लगे ढेर स्वच्छ भारत मिशन को ग्रहण लगा रहे है। निसिंग के मेन बाजार स्थित नपा मार्किट की दुकानों के बाहर पड़े कचरे के ढेरों को रोजाना नगर पालिका प्रशासन अनदेखा कर रहा है। दुकानदारों की शिकायत के बाद नपा सफाई टीम कभी 11 तो कभी 12 बजे कचरे का उठान करने के लिए आती है। जिससे आस पास के दुकानदारों को सुबह के समय में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

वहीं कई बार रविवार के दिन तो कचरे का उठान होता ही नहीं। दुकानदारों व राहगीरों में प्रीतम शमशेर सिंह, विनोद, जगदीश, राजू, अमित दिवान सहित अन्य का कहना है कि नगरपालिका मार्किट के बाहर रोजाना सुबह लगने वाले कचरे के ढेर से काफी पेरशानी हो रही है। जैसे की सुबह दुकानों को खोलने का समय होता है।

तो कचरे के लगे ढेरों की बदबू व मच्छर मक्खियां ग्राहकी प्रभावित कर रही है। ऐसे में बीमारी फैलने का खतरा भी लगातार बना रहता है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस समस्या के बारे में कई बार नपा प्रशासन को लिखित में दे चूके है और इतना ही नहीं खुले दरबार में भी इस समस्या की शिकायत दे चुके है, लेकिन केवल कुछ दिनों के लिए व्यवस्था सुधरती है। उसके बाद समस्या फिर ज्यों की त्यों बन जाती है।

सड़क के पास बने डंपिंग पाॅइंट से आ रही है बदबू निसिंग के मेन रोड स्थित माता सुंदरी खालसा कॉलेज के पास नगर पालिका द्वारा पूरे शहर का कचरा डाला जाता है। जिससे कॉलेज, स्कूल व दुकानदारों सहित सड़क से गुजरने वाले राहगीरों को भी गंदगी भरे माहौल से गुजरने का मजबूर होना पड़ा रहा है। रिहायशी इलाके पास बना डंपिंग प्वांइट लोगों के लिए परेशानी का सबब बना हुआ है। जिससे निरंतर लोगों में विभिन्न प्रकार की बीमारियां फैलने का भय बना हुआ है। इसके साथ ही कई बार कचरे में आग लग जाती है जिसके धुएं का प्रदूषण लोगों की जान का दुश्मन बना हुआ है।

मेन बाजार में रात के समय में कचरा इकट्ठा किया जाता है। दुकानदार सुबह के समय दुकानों की सफाई करके बाहर कचरे के ढेर लगा देते है। दिन के समय में कचरा क्लेक्शन टैंपो वार्डों का कचरा उठाने बाद बाजार में आती है। दुकानदारों से अपील है कि दुकानों का कचरा रात के समय में इक्ट्ठा करके बाहर रखकर जाए। -अशोक कुमार, अतिरिक्त कार्यभार सचिव नपा निसिंग।

