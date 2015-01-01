पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डॉ. चौहान ने कहा:पाराशर तीर्थ की गोशाला को एनडीआरआई मॉडल के रूप में करेगी तैयार

निसिंग3 घंटे पहले
गांव बहलोलपुर स्थित पाराशर तीर्थ पर मंगलवार को राष्ट्रीय डेयरी अनुसंधान केंद्र की तरफ से गोवंशों के खानपान, दवाई व नस्ल सुधारने के प्रति एक जागरुकता कैंप लगाया गया। इसकी अध्यक्षता गोशाला संचालक गोपाल गोस्वामी, प्रधान अमन शर्मा, ओमप्रकाश अरोड़ा व बाबा प्रीतम गिरी ने की। जिसमें एनडीआरआई के डायरेक्टर डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह चौहान पहुंचे। उन्होंने पहले पूरे तीर्थ का भ्रमण किया और गोशाला का भी निरीक्षण किया।

डॉ. मनमोहन ने कहा कि एनडीआरआई की तरफ से पशुओं की नस्ल सुधारने के लिए यह पहल की गई है। जिससे दूध के उत्पादन के साथ साथ अच्छी नस्लों के पशु तैयार किए जा सके। उन्होंने सभी को देसी नस्ल की गाय रखने के लिए प्रेरित करते हुए बताया कि देसी गाय का सिर्फ दूध ही नहीं, उसका गोबर भी गुणकारी होता है। जिससे बीमारियां दूर होती हैं। आज के समय में गाय का आर्थिक सुदृढ़ीकरण केवल दूध के आधार पर नहीं किया जा सकता बल्कि उससे प्राप्त होने वाले पंचगव्य और गोमूत्र भी अधिक लाभकारी होता है।

गाय का गोबर व गोमूत्र दोनों ही बहुगुणी है। इनके उपयोग से मृदा स्वास्थ्य में भी सुधार होगा और ऊसर भूमि को कृषि योग्य बनाया जा सकेगा। ऐसे ही पाराशर तीर्थ की गोशाला को एनडीआरआई एक मॉडल के रूप में तैयार करेगी।

एनडीआरआई डायरेक्टर डॉ. मनमोहन ने बताया कि पाराशर गोशाला में नस्ल सुधारने के लिए एनडीआरआई हर संभव प्रयास करेगी। इसके साथ ही सभी गोवंशों का समय समय पर टीकाकरण भी होगा, ताकि जिससे गोवंशों का स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहे। ऐसे ही एरिया में अन्य जगहों पर भी नस्ल सुधारने के लिए जागरूकता कैंप लगाए जाएंगे। जिससे अच्छी नस्ल के पशु तैयार व दुग्ध उत्पादन भी बढ़ सके।

