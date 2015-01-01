पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निसिंग:अवैध पार्किंग में खड़े वाहनों व अतिक्रमण से निसिंग के मेन बाजार में लगता है जाम

निसिंग
निसिंग मेन बाजार में सड़क पर लगा जाम।

निसिंग पार्किंग की सुविधा के अभाव में सड़क किनारे खड़े वाहन व दुकानदारों द्वारा किए गए अतिक्रमण के कारण रोजाना मेन रोड पर जाम की स्थिति उत्पन्न होती है। जिससे बाजार में खरीदारी करने वाले लोगों व अन्य राहगीरों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। सड़क निर्माण के चलते बने गड्‌ढों व सड़क पर फैले गंदा पानी भी लोगों के लिए मुसीबत बना हुआ है।

शहरवासियों व राहगीरों में नरेश महैला, सुखदेव , विक्रम, मोहन, बबलू, दिनेश, धर्मबीर सहित अन्य का कहना है कि सड़क किनारे फैला अतिक्रमण व अवैध पार्किंग के कारण बाजार में रोजाना जाम लगा रहता है। सड़क के दोनों किनारे खड़े वाहनों के कारण सड़क से गुजरने वाले वाहन रेंगकर बाजार को क्रास करने को मजबूर बने हुए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि नगरपालिका की तरफ से अतिक्रमण हटाने की महज खानापूर्ति की जाती है। इसके लिए कोई स्थाई समाधान नहीं बनाया गया है। सभी ने इस समस्या के समाधान की मांग की है।

पीडब्ल्यूडी द्वारा करनाल कैथल रोड का निर्माण करवाया जा रहा है। ऐसे में निसिंग मेन बाजार में सड़क किनारे नालों का निर्माण भी करवाया गया, लेकिन विभाग की लापरवाही के कारण सड़क पर कई जगह मिट्‌टी के ढेर लगे पड़े हैं। जो अब जम गए हैं। जिस कारण सड़क की चौड़ाई भी कम हो गई है। जिससे सड़क पर एक साथ दोनों तरफ से बड़े वाहन गुजरते समय भी जाम की स्थिति बनती है। इसकी तरफ प्रशासन ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है। इसके साथ ही सड़क किनारे फड़ी व रेहड़ी वाले दुकानों के बाहर रेहड़ी लगा लेते है। जहां पर रेहड़ियों से सामान खरीदने वाले लोग वाहनों को सड़क के पास रोककर खरीददारी करते है। जिससे यातायात प्रभावित होता है।

सड़क पर खरीदारी करते समय सभी वाहन चालक निर्धारित जगहों पर ही खड़ा करें, ताकि सड़क से गुजरने वाले वाहन चालकों को सड़क से गुजरने में परेशानी न हो। यदि कोई वाहन चालक सड़क पर गलत तरीके से वाहन खड़ा करता है तो उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। रामफल, थाना एसएचओ निसिंग

