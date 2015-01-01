पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • 1 Crore Masks Will Be Distributed, Students Will Be Examined Before Opening School Again

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना संकट:1 करोड़ मास्क बांटे जाएंगे, दोबारा स्कूल खोलने से पहले विद्यार्थियों की होगी जांच

हरियाणाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • 2348 नए मरीज मिले, 29 की मौत, सरकार अलर्ट पर

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर को लेकर प्रदेश सरकार अलर्ट पर है। लोगों को संक्रमण से बचाने के लिए 1 करोड़ मास्क बांटे जाएंगे। वहीं, दोबारा स्कूल खोलने से पहले सभी विद्यार्थियों की उनके घर या मोहल्ले में कोरोना की जांच होगी ताकि किसी एक पॉजिटिव बच्चे से अन्य किसी को खतरा न रहे। सीएम मनोहर लाल ने यह घोषणा रविवार को जनता के नाम संदेश में की।

सीएम ने कहा कि पहले जब लॉकडाउन लगा था तो बाजार, फैक्ट्रियां, कारोबार बंद हो गए थे। इसलिए इस बात का ध्यान रखना है कि ऐसा दोबारा न करना पड़े। हालांकि सूत्रों का कहना है कि सरकार दी गई कुछ ढील वापस लेने पर विचार कर सकती है। इधर, रविवार को फतेहाबाद के दो शिक्षकों समेत 2348 नए मरीज मिले।

अब कुल संक्रमित 2,17,964 हो गए हैं। 29 मरीजों की मौत हो गई। हिसार में सबसे ज्यादा 5, गुड़गांव, भिवानी में 4-4, फतेहाबाद, फरीदाबाद, झज्जर, सोनीपत, रोहतक में 2-2, चरखी दादरी, कुरुक्षेत्र, सिरसा, जींद, पानीपत, महेंद्रगढ़ में 1-1 नई मौत हुई है। अब तक 2209 की जान जा चुकी है। 24 घंटे में 2235 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं। अब तक कुल 1,94,768 लोग कोरोना की जंग जीत चुके हैं। अब 415 मरीजों की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें