नाबालिग लड़की का अपहरण:करनाल में सहेली के पास जाने की कह स्कूटी पर घर से निकली 13 साल की लड़की, 6 घंटे बाद पंजाब के मोगा से मिली

करनाल5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
करनाल पुलिस द्वारा बरामद की गई कार, जिसमें लड़की को अगवा किया गया था।
  • चौकी इंचार्ज जितेंद्र सिंह का कहना-नाबालिग डरी हुई हालत में मिली, इसलिए उसे सबसे पहले परिजनों से मिलाया
  • फिलहाल लड़की की काउंसलिंग और कार समेत गिरफ्तार आरोपी युवक से पूछताछ का क्रम जारी

करनाल से शुक्रवार को एक नाबालिग लड़की के अपहरण का मामला सामने आया है। 13 साल की यह लड़की गुरुवार को सहेली के पास जाने की कहकर स्कूटी पर घर से निकली थी। स्कूटी मिल जाने के बाद रातभर घर वाले चिंता में सो नहीं पाए और लड़की 6 घंटे बाद पंजाब के मोगा से मिली है। फिलहाल कार समेत गिरफ्तार एक युवक से पूछताछ का क्रम जारी है।

करनाल के मॉडल टाउन की रहने वाली एक महिला ने बताया कि उनकी 13 साल की बेटी गुरुवार को अपनी सहेली के पास जाने की कहकर स्कूटी पर घर से निकली थी। देर शाम तक नहीं लौटी तो वह और उसका पति (माता-पिता) कार में सवार होकर बेटी की तलाश के लिए निकले। उसकी स्कूटी तेजेंद्र पार्क के समीप खड़ी मिली तो बेटी को एक मारुति जेन कार में अपहरण करके ले जाते हुए युवक को भी देखा गया। परिजनों ने तत्काल पुलिस को सूचना दी और एसपी गंगाराम पूनिया से भी मुलाकात की। एसपी के आदेश पर सीआईए, थाना सिविल लाइन, मॉडल टाउन चौकी और महिला थान की टीमें सक्रिय हो गई।

इसी बीच पंजाब के मोगा के पास नाकेबंदी पर कार पकड़ी गई। इसके बाद पुख्ता सूचना पर करनाल सीआईए और एक अन्य टीम मौके पर पहुंची और करीब छह घंटे बाद ही नाबालिग को सकुशल बरामद कर लिया गया, जबकि आरोपी युवक को भी कार सहित काबू कर लिया।

मॉडल टाउन पुलिस चौकी इंचार्ज जितेंद्र सिंह का कहना है कि नाबालिग डरी हुई हालत में मिली, इसलिए उसे सबसे पहले परिजनों से मिलाया गया। अभी उसकी काउंसलिंग कराई जा रही है, वहीं आरोपी युवक से भी पूछताछ की जा रही है। घटना को लेकर रात को ही केस दर्ज कर छापेमारी शुरू कर दी गई थी। उधर, परिजनों का कहना है कि बेटी का अपहरण कर लिए जाने के बाद चिंता के चलते वो रातभर सो नहीं पाए।

