पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • 21 year old Girl Raped On Ventilator At Fortis Hospital, 3 Hours Interrogation Of Two Suspected Youths

गुड़गांव में शर्मनाक घटना:फोर्टिस अस्पताल में वेंटिलेटर पर भर्ती 21 साल की लड़की रेप, दो संदिग्ध युवकों से 3 घंटे पूछताछ

गुड़गांव6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुड़गांव के सेक्टर-44 स्थित फोर्टिस अस्पताल, जहां के स्टाफ पर वेंटिलेटर पर रखी गई एक लड़की के साथ रेप की घटना के आरोप लगे हैं।
  • सांस में तकलीफ के चलते 21 अक्टूबर को सेक्टर-44 स्थित फोर्टिस अस्पताल में भर्ती कराई गई थी 21 साल की लड़की
  • 6 दिन बाद हल्का होश आने पर पिता को लिखकर कराया गलत हरकत से अवगत, पिता ने थाना सुशांत लोक में दी शिकायत

हरियाणा के गुड़गांव में फोर्टिस अस्पताल की ब्रांच सवालों के घेरे में आ गई है। यहां भर्ती एक लड़की के साथ उस वक्त दुष्कर्म की घटना सामने आई है, जब वह वेंटिलेटर पर थी। शिकायत के बाद पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है, वहीं सीसीटीवी फुटेज में आए दो संदिग्धों को हिरासत में लेकर बीते दिन पूरे 3 घंटे तक पूछताछ की गई। हालांकि, अभी इस दरिंदगी के असल आरोपी तक पुलिस पहुंच नहीं सकी है।

सांस लेने में दिक्कत के चलते भर्ती कराया गया था लड़की को

28 अक्टूबर को पुलिस को दी शिकायत में एक व्यक्ति ने बताया कि सांस में तकलीफ के चलते 21 अक्टूबर को उसकी 21 साल की बेटी को सेक्टर-44 स्थित फोर्टिस अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। हालत सुधरने की बजाय और बिगड़ जाने की वजह से अगले दिन 22 अक्टूबर को आईसीयू में वेंटिलेटर पर रखा गया। इस दौरान उसके दुष्कर्म किया गया है।

इस राज से पर्दा तब उठा, जब 6 दिन बाद होश में लड़की ने इस बारे में अपने पिता को बताया। पुलिस में दर्ज लड़की के पिता की शिकायत के मुताबिक लड़की के साथ रेप की वारदात 21 से 27 अक्टूबर के बीच हुई है। इस शिकायत के बाद थाना सुशांत लोक पुलिस ने दुष्कर्म का केस दर्ज करके जांच शुरू कर दी है। वहीं पीड़ित लड़की का आरोप है कि जब वो वेंटिलेटर पर पूरी तरह होश में नहीं थी, तब इस वारदात को अंजाम दिया गया है। उसने आरोपी का नाम विकास बताया है। इसके बाद पुलिस ने अस्पताल के सीसीटीवी फुटेज की जांच शुरू की।

पीड़िता ने लिखकर कराया पिता को अवगत, ऐसे हैं उसके इशारों के कुछ अंश

पुलिस में दर्ज शिकायत में उन तीन पन्नों का भी जिक्र है, जिन पर लड़की ने लिखकर पिता को आपबीती बताई। इन पन्नों पर काफी कुछ लिखा है। पुलिस लड़की की जिस लिखाई को हिंट कह रही है, उसके कुछ अंश इस तरह से हैं...

पेज-1: 'आज ही मार दूं, पर इसके पापा…', 'धीरे बोलो…'
पेज-2: 'मार तो आज ही देंगे, लेकिन इसके पापा…'
पेज-3: 'मैं यहां कब से हूं?', 'बेहोश होकर लेकर गई', 'वहां बहुत शोर था', 'कुछ समझ नहीं आया', 'मैंने आंखें बंद कर ली', 'बेहोश हो गई', 'उसके बाद 2-4 दिन खाना नहीं दिया', 'बोल रहे थे मरेगी कब?', 'विकास नाम का था कोई', 'मैं बेहोश हो गई', 'Rape', 'I M Pregnant'.

दे युवकों को शक के आधार पर लिया हिरासत में, 3 घंटे की पूछताछ

फिलहाल इस मामले की जांच डीसीपी ईस्ट मकसूद अहमद कर रहे हैं। पीड़ित की लिखावट में सामने आए नाम और अस्पताल के सीसीटीवी फुटेज में संदिग्ध गतिविधि नजर आने के आधार पर गुरुवार को पुलिस ने दो युवकों हिरासत में लेकर करीब तीन घंटे तक पूछताछ की। पुलिस ने अस्पताल से कर्मचारियों का रिकॉर्ड भी मांगा है। हालांकि पुलिस अधिकारियों का कहना है कि अभी बयान दे सकने की हालत में नहीं होने के चलते लड़की का बयान नहीं लिया जा सका है। अस्पताल जांच में सहयोग कर रहा है। उधर फोर्टिस प्रशासन का भी कहना है कि इस तरह की हरकत बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। शिकायत आने के बाद हमने पुलिस को सूचना दे दी थी।

उधर, इस मामले में राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग ने पुलिस कमिश्नर से जवाब तलब किया है। आयोग की चेयरपर्सन रेखा शर्मा ने पुलिस कमिश्नर केके राव को पत्र लिखकर दो महीने में मामले की जांच पूरी करने को कहा है। इसके साथ ही आयोग ने अस्पताल के सीईओ को निर्देश दिए हैं कि वह अस्पताल में इस तरह की घटनाओं को रोकने के लिए जरूरी कदम उठाए जाएं। इसके अलावा अस्पताल प्रबंधन जल्द से जल्द इस मामले में कार्रवाई रिपोर्ट पेश करे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमोदी 2 दिन में 17 प्रोजेक्ट्स का उद्घाटन करेंगे, इससे पहले दिवंगत केशुभाई को श्रद्धांजलि दी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें