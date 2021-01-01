पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झगड़े के बाद हैवान बने दोस्त:23 वर्षीय युवक को लकड़ी के खोखे में बंद करके लगा दी आग; चींखता चिल्लाता रहा वो, पर उन्हें रहम नहीं आया

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
युवक की शिकायत पर कार्रवाई करते हुए पुलिस ने तीन लोगों को हिरासत में लिया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
हरियाणा के फरीदाबाद जिले में दिल दहला देने वाली घटना सामने आई है। वारदात तिगांव रोड पर सेक्टर 3 में अंजाम दी गई। एक युवक को लकड़ी के खोखे में बंद करके आग लगाकर जिंदा जलाकर मार दिया गया। खोखा जलकर राख हो गया और शव से बदबू आने लगी तो लोगों को शक हुआ और उन्होंने घटना की सूचना पुलिस को दी।

थाना सेक्टर 8 की पुलिस खबर मिलते ही मौके पर पहुंची और जांच पड़ताल की। इस बीच एक युवक को तलाशते हुए परिजन मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने शव परिचित का होने की आशंका जताई। पुलिस टीम ने इस एंगल से जांच की तो पता चला कि तिरखा कॉलोनी निवासी 23 वर्षीय सागर कबाड़ के गोदाम में काम करता था। रात को उसका अपने साथियों के साथ झगड़ा हो गया था।

झगड़ा होने के बारे में उसने अपने भाई को फोन करके बताया था। सुबह कबाड़ के गोदाम के पास खोखे से एक शव मिलने पर युवक ने आरोप लगाया कि शव उसके भाई सागर का है, जिसे उसके साथियों ने जिंदा जलाकर मार दिया है। उक्त युवक की शिकायत पर कार्रवाई करते हुए पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवा दिया है। वहीं तीन लोगों को हिरासत में लिया है।

पुलिस के मुताबिक, 23 वर्षीय सागर गायब है। शव का पोस्टमार्टम होने के बाद पता चलेगा कि वह सागर है या नहीं। झगड़े के बाद हत्या किए जाने के आरोप लगाए गए हैं। हिरासत में लिए गए युवकों से पूछताछ चल रही है। सच जल्दी ही सामने आ जाएगा। अगर हिरासत में लिए गए युवक आरोपी निकले तो उनके खिलाफ कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

