पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पानीपत अपडेट:32 गोताखोर 30 घंटे बाद भी नहीं ढूंढ पाएं पूर्व पार्षद और उनके दोस्त की बॉडी

पानीपत8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पानीपत की बिंझौल नहर में पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा और राजेश शर्मा के शवों की तलाश करते गोताखोर और पुल पर लगी लोगों की भीड़। फोटो : कपिल
  • ADGP ने टीम के साथ क्राइम स्पॉट का लिया जायजा, पूछताछ जारी

पानीपत की बिंझौल नहर में 32 गोताखोरों की दो टीमें 30 घंटे बाद भी पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा और उनके दोस्त की बॉडी को ढूंढने में सफल नहीं हो पाए हैं। वहीं, ADGP संदीप खिरवर ने अपनी टीम के साथ क्राइम स्पॉट का जायजा लिया। सुबह से ही ADGP तथ्यों को जुटाने में लगे हैं। पूर्व पार्षद के परिजनों, आरोपी पुलिस अधिकारियों और दो स्थानीय यूट्यूब चैनल संचालकों को भी पूछताछ के दायरे में लिया गया है।

गुरुवार के बाद शुक्रवार सुबह से ही बिंझौल नहर में पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा और उनके दोस्त राजेश शर्मा की बॉडी को तलाशने के लिए 32 गोताखोरों की दो टीमें लगीं हैं, लेकिन दोपहर दो बजे तक भी सफलता नहीं मिल पाई। 16 गोताखोरों की एक टीम ने जाल के साथ बिंझौल पुल से लेकर महराणा पुल तक और 16 ही लोगों की दूसरी टीम ने महराणा पुल से लेकर सिवाह पुल तक बिंझौल नहर में शवों की तलाश की। दोनों टीमें सुबह सात बजे से सर्च अभियान चला रही हैं। करनाल में मुनक नहर से बिंझौल नहर का पानी रोक दिया गया है। अब नहर का पानी कमर तक रह गया है। शव न मिलने की स्थिति में बिंझौल नहर को पूरी तरह सुखा दिया जाएगा।

उधर, ADGP संदीप खिरवर ने SP रोहतक राहुल शर्मा, DSP रोहतक गोरखपाल राणा और ASP सोनीपत उदय के साथ बिंझौल नहर का वह स्पॉट देखा जहां से पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा कूदे थे। जांच के लिए गठित टीम के अलावा किसी को भी बिंझौल पुल और महराणा पुल के बीच नहर के पास जाने की अनुमति नहीं दी है। क्राइम स्पॉट के निरीक्षण के बाद ADGP हरीश और राजेश शर्मा के परिजन, इस मामले में आरोपी बनाए गए पुलिस अधिकारी और दो स्थानीय यूट्यूब चैनल के संचालकों से पूछताछ करेगी। शव मिलने और पूछताछ पूरी होने के बाद किसी निर्णय पर पहुंचा जाएगा। पहली प्राथमिकता दोनों के शवों की तलाश करना है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमदाबाद में आज रात से 57 घंटे का कर्फ्यू, सूरत और वडोदरा में कर्फ्यू पर आज शाम तक फैसला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें